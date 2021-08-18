Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brownsdale, MN

Brownsdale man airlifted to hospital after ATV accident

By Mike Stoll
Austin Daily Herald
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Brownsdale man had to be airlifted to the hospital after being found unconscious following an ATV accident Tuesday afternoon. According to Mower County Chief Deputy Mark May, Mower County deputies, Brownsdale First Responders, Mayo Ambulance and Mayo 1 responded to a report of a male found unconscious on the ground at about 1:07 p.m. on Tuesday at his residence in the 24000 block of 600th Avenue in Brownsdale. They were advised that the man was breathing, but was otherwise unresponsive. Upon arrival, responders located Duane Douglas Anderson, 72, unconscious on the ground near an overturned Polaris Sportsman 500 ATV on his property.

www.austindailyherald.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mower County, MN
Accidents
Mower County, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Brownsdale, MN
Local
Minnesota Accidents
County
Mower County, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atv#Accident#Atv#Mayo 1#Polaris#Mayo One#Mayo Clinic Hospital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Biden: US 'on a pace' to leave Afghanistan by Aug. 31

President Biden on Tuesday said the U.S. is on track to get all of its forces out of Afghanistan by Aug. 31, as he'd previously laid out, but cautioned the timeline is dependent on cooperation from the Taliban. Biden, in an address on Afghanistan hours after meeting with other world...
AdvocacyPosted by
Reuters

Afghanistan faces humanitarian crisis as airlift deadline looms

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Afghanistan's neighbours should open their land borders to allow more people to leave, a NATO country diplomat said on Wednesday, as aid agencies warned of a looming humanitarian crisis under the new Taliban rulers. "Iran, Pakistan and Tajikistan should be pulling out more people using either...
PharmaceuticalsNBC News

Vaccine hesitancy unlikely to disappear because of FDA approval

In deciding whether to get vaccinated against Covid-19 along with his wife, Matt Zeiss has been monitoring reports of adverse side effects tracked by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and waiting to see when U.S. regulators fully approve the vaccines' use. That happened Monday, when the Food and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy