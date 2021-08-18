Brownsdale man airlifted to hospital after ATV accident

A Brownsdale man had to be airlifted to the hospital after being found unconscious following an ATV accident Tuesday afternoon. According to Mower County Chief Deputy Mark May, Mower County deputies, Brownsdale First Responders, Mayo Ambulance and Mayo 1 responded to a report of a male found unconscious on the ground at about 1:07 p.m. on Tuesday at his residence in the 24000 block of 600th Avenue in Brownsdale. They were advised that the man was breathing, but was otherwise unresponsive. Upon arrival, responders located Duane Douglas Anderson, 72, unconscious on the ground near an overturned Polaris Sportsman 500 ATV on his property.