VUSD asks state to remove mask mandate

VISALIA – Visalia Unified became the latest school to submit a letter to state officials asking to make indoor masking a recommendation and not a mandate. The board approved the letter at its Aug. 10 meeting amidst another round of parent comments calling for the school board to have local control of decision making when it comes to masking and other COVID-19 safety protocols. At previous Visalia Unified School District (VUSD) meetings, parents have described wearing masks for a full-day of instruction as psychologically damning, face diapers, and increasing the likelihood of immoral behavior. At its most recent meeting, one mother described the mandate as oppressive. Rachel Lewis threatened to pull her child out of the district and encouraged others to do the same.