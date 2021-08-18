Julie Bowen Mocks Her Hiker Heroics After Media Frenzy

Julie Bowen on Tuesday poked fun at herself and media coverage after the actress and her sister helped injured hiker Minnie John in Utah earlier this month.

The Modern Family star talked about the incident while guest-hosting Jimmy Kimmel Live! where she said despite reports she was a hero, she did not do much, giving full credit to her sister.

“She goes all Meredith Grey right away, applying pressure and stuff,” Bowen said of her sister, Dr. Annie Luetkemeyer. “And I brought all my expertise to the table by yelling things that I had heard on episodes of ER . So useless.”

The actress also shared that her teenage son, who has an affinity for knives, had his own little moment to shine when Dr. Luetkemeyer needed to cut gauze for John’s broken nose, which was the result of her fainting on the hiking trail.

From there, Bowen laughed off headlines that boasted her efforts were equal to her sister’s while playing several news clips, including one which said Bowen should join The Avengers.

“The Avengers — because my superpower is having a sister who went to medical school,” Bowen said, jokingly adding that she was thrilled that even with a possible concussion, John was able to recognize the star.

As for John, Bowen said she is “totally fine now.”

Watch Bowen’s full Jimmy Kimmel Live! monologue below.