Candace Parker suffers an ankle injury in Chicago Sky loss

By Jarrett Hoffman
Posted by 
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 6 days ago

During the Chicago Sky’s 80-76 loss to the Dallas Wings, former WNBA MVP Candace Parker left the game in the third quarter with an apparent ankle injury and did not return.

Parker finished with just two points on 1-of-4 shooting along with six rebounds in 16 minutes.

In the third quarter, Parker appeared to get clipped by a Wings’ player while backing up to stay with her defensive assignment rolling her ankle going down immediately. She got up on her own power and remained on the bench rather than going back to the locker room but did not go back in.

Sky head coach James Wade provided an update on Parker’s status after the game , courtesy of the Chicago Sun-Times ‘ Annie Costabile:

WNBA All-Star and Chicago teammate Kahleah Copper also hurt her ankle on a similar play, but she was able to return to action.

After a decisive victory in her debut with Chicago, an ankle injury forced Parker to miss eight straight contests. In that time, the Sky struggled with her off the floor finishing with a 1-7 record.

When she returned to the lineup, the team picked up where they left off in the season opener going on a seven-game win streak. However, since then, the Sky have struggled losing four of their last six, including Tuesday’s loss.

The Sky do not play again until this Saturday when they play the Minnesota Lynx.

