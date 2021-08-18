Texas Southern goes heavy on Power Five opponents

Texas Southern men’s basketball team has released its 2021-22 non-conference schedule , and once again, it will feature several Power Five opponents. It will spend its first 11 games on the road.

That road stretch will start with Pac-12 opponent Oregon on November 1, a Power Five program it defeated in 2018.

After facing Oregon, Texas Southern will travel to St. Mary’s, a team looking to rebound after a 14-10 record. Three of the ten losses came to conference foe Gonzaga, the national runner-up.

The Tigers will close out the month of November with games at Washington (November 15), Air-Force (November 17) N.C. State (November 21) and BYU on (November 24).

TXSU will open the month of December at Louisiana Tech on December 1 then traveling to Florida on (December 6).

Texas Southern will face a familiar opponent UT-Rio Grand Valley on December 14. The two programs have played twice in the past three seasons winning both matchups. Texas Southern will close out its road tour at Cincinnati on December 18 and at then at TCU on December 29th.

TXSU will look to clinch the regular season title in the SWAC in 2022. TXSU knocked off both regular season champions (Prairie View and Jackson State) during the SWAC Tournament to secure the NCAA Tournament bid this spring.

