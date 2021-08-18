Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

Chicago reinstates indoor mask mandates following rise in COVID-19 cases

Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Eg9J2_0bVBlGXd00

The city of Chicago announced on Tuesday that it would start requiring people to wear masks indoors as the number of new COVID-19 cases rises.

The indoor mask mandate will require people aged 2 years and older to start wearing masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status, and will become effective Friday.

The city said in a press release that the mandate applies to all indoor public places such as common spaces of condos and apartments, private clubs, gyms, bars and restaurants.

The mandate will not apply when people are drinking or eating inside establishments or while participating in other activities like spa facials.

“Additionally, masks can be removed by employees in settings that are not open to the public, if employees are static and maintaining at least six feet from all other individuals (office cubicles, for example),” the city added in its press release.

The city noted that the measure was necessary because the average number of daily new COVID-19 cases was exceeding 400. More than 70 percent of adults in Chicago are partially vaccinated.

“With the highly transmissible Delta variant causing case rates to increase, now is the time to re-institute this measure to prevent further spread and save lives,” Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Allison Arwady said in a statement. “We continue to track the data closely and are hopeful this will only be temporary and we can bend the COVID curve, as we’ve done in the past.”

The city noted that, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s four definitions of COVID-19 transmission, Chicago’s level of COVID-19 spread was considered “high.”

“With case counts now rising back to this level, the risk has increased for everyone, even those who are vaccinated,” Arwady said. “The time to act is now to prevent further spread. Chicago residents who have not yet been vaccinated should get a vaccine as soon as possible—it will protect you and your loved ones from the risk of serious illness or even death.”

The announcement follows other localities, including Washington, D.C., and Los Angeles County, that have instituted mask mandates amid a steady increase of COVID-19 cases.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
The Hill

The Hill

326K+
Followers
34K+
Post
234M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Health
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
City
Washington, IL
State
Washington State
Local
Illinois Coronavirus
Local
Illinois Government
Chicago, IL
Health
Chicago, IL
Coronavirus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Restaurants#Gyms#Mandates#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Texas StatePosted by
Fox News

Texas town shuts down after seeing spike in COVID cases

An entire town in Texas was forced to shut down after half of the residents tested positive for COVID-19. Iraan, the west Texas town of 1,200, has had a 42% positivity rate with 50 people being infected within a two-week span in August, according to Iraan General Hospital CEO Jason Rybolt, CNN reported.
Minnesota StatePosted by
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: Delta Variant ‘Changing The Game’ As CDC, MDH Recommend Outdoor Masks In High Transmission Areas

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — On Tuesday, with just a couple days to go before the return of the Minnesota State Fair, the state’s health department joined the Centers for Disease Control in recommending wearing a mask in crowded outdoor settings in high transmission areas. According to MDH, 98% of Minnesota is in the high transmission category. “This is of course yet another indication that the highly infectious Delta variant is changing the game,” MDH infectious disease director Kris Ehresmann said. “We are at a point where we have a highly infectious virus causing a lot of illness in our state.” The recommendation applies to...
Michigan StateDetroit News

CDC guidance: All but 2 Michigan counties should mask up

COVID-19 transmission is high enough in all but two of Michigan's 83 counties that an overwhelming majority of Michigan residents should be wearing masks while in public under federal guidelines, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. People who live in areas where there...
850wftl.com

Florida adds 21, 208 COVID-19 cases Tuesday, CDC data shows

According to the Florida Hospital Association, 16,820 people are hospitalized across the state with COVID-19 on Tuesday. Florida reported 21, 208 new COVID-19 cases and six more deaths connected to the virus Tuesday, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s right in line with...
Evanston, ILDaily Northwestern

Evanston reintroduces mask mandate, effective Aug. 27

Evanston has reinstated an indoor mask mandate across the city for all residents regardless of vaccination status, the city announced Tuesday. The mandate, which will go into effect Friday, follows the latest recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention amid the spread of the highly contagious delta variant. The announcement also comes a day after the Food and Drug Administration approved the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, the first among available COVID-19 vaccines to receive that approval status.
Public HealthWatertown Public Opinion

South Dakota adults closing in on 70% COVID-19 vaccination rate

New COVID-19 infections continued to increase at their fastest pace since January, according to the South Dakota Department of Health, which reported 331 new cases on Monday. The newest cases, reported from Friday, included 13 in long-term care facilities. No new deaths were reported. The 2,589 active cases are the...
Public Healthmitechnews.com

MIOSHA Encourages Employers To Follow Updated CDC Guidance To Contain Spread of COVID-19

LANSING – MIOSHA is strongly encouraging Michigan employers to follow recently updated Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines due to the Delta variant of COVID-19. According to the CDC, the Delta variant is much more contagious, may infect those that have been vaccinated and may also allow vaccinated individuals to spread the virus. Prior to Delta, the probability for vaccinated individuals to spread the virus was considered low.
Montgomery County, PAPosted by
CBS Philly

Montgomery County Urges Residents To Wear Masks Indoors Amidst COVID-19 Cases Rising

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Montgomery County is recommending everyone wear masks inside all public places starting Monday. The move to mask up comes as COVID-19 cases continue to rise county-wide. “It’s definitely a personal decision,” Kelly Cofrancisco, Director of Communications, Montgomery County, said. “These are just recommendations.” Beginning Monday, Montgomery County is urging everyone to wear a mask inside all public buildings, even if they’re vaccinated. “I’m fully vaccinated,” Heather Baumgardner said. “It’s more to protect someone else.” The move to mask up comes as the county recorded two consecutive weeks of substantial COVID-19 transmission. “This is definitely attributable to the delta variable that we are...
Washoe County, NVPosted by
This Is Reno

Rising COVID-19 cases spur health district hiring, pleas to follow vaccine and masking rules

The Washoe County Health District (WCHD) continues to appeal to people to get the COVID-19 vaccine. COVID-19 cases in the county are spiking, and the WCHD is looking to hire emergency medical technicians, registered nurses, call center workers, disease investigators and staff to help with the flow of traffic through the vaccination site at the Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear Like This

With a variant that's as contagious as chickenpox—and in fact twice as contagious as the variants before it—knowing if you caught COVID is essential. After all, you want to seek care ASAP—and don't want to pass it along to someone else. What's interesting is that the Delta variant may be presenting itself differently in both vaccinated and unvaccinated people. Read on to see what Delta symptoms usually appear like—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.

Comments / 3

Community Policy