Podcast: We have a good idea who AP voters overrated this year

By Will Vandervort
The Clemson Insider
 6 days ago

Levon Kirkland and myself breakdown the Associated Press’ Preseason Top 25 Poll and give out our own top 25 as well.

We also tell you what team we think will not be in the top 5 when the season is done and what teams may be ranked too high in the preseason poll.

We have an interview with Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney and give our thoughts as the Tigers close down preseason camp and start turning their attention to No. 5 Georgia.

You can listen to today’s podcast here (LINK), or listen to it and download it where you listen to all of your podcast at either Apple Podcasts, Stitcher or Spotify.

The Clemson Insider

ABOUT

The most complete coverage of Clemson athletics and recruiting

 http://TheClemsonInsider.com
