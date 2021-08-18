Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Prince Andrew a ‘person of interest’ in Epstein investigation

By Caroline Davies
Posted by 
The Guardian
The Guardian
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tQQ9V_0bVBkpof00
Prince Andrew Photograph: Maureen McLean/REX/Shutterstock

The Duke of York is considered a “person of interest” in the US investigation into disgraced late financier Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, it has been claimed.

An unnamed source, said to be close to the inquiry, told the Reuters news agency that investigators viewed Prince Andrew as a “person of interest” over his friendship with Epstein as part of their investigation into possible co-conspirators.

Representatives from the duke’s legal team have declined to comment.

Investigators have previously said they wished to speak to Andrew as a potential witness.

The lawyer Mark Stephens said the use of the phrase “person of interest” could be interpreted as a “ratcheting up of the pressure to try and heap public opprobrium on him to the level where he has to give an account of what it is that actually occurred”.

Last week Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who has alleged she was abused by Epstein, filed a civil complaint against Andrew in Manhattan federal court. Giuffre alleges Andrew forced her to have unwanted sex at Maxwell’s London home, and in the US, on three occasions when she was aged 17. Andrew has denied the allegations.

The phrase “person of interest” is a term used by law enforcement for someone who has not been arrested or formally accused of any crime. It has no legal meaning, but it is understood it can refer to someone who may have information that would assist the investigation, including as a potential witness.

Prosecutors investigating sex trafficking allegations against Epstein and his associates have previously sought Andrew’s cooperation, and accused him of repeatedly stonewalling and declining requests to schedule any interview with federal authorities.

The prince’s lawyers have rejected this , stating in June last year: “The Duke of York has on at least three occasions this year offered his assistance as a witness to the US Department of Justice.” They added then that the DoJ had “advised us that the duke is not and has never been a ‘target’ of their criminal investigations into Epstein” and that they had instead sought his confidential, voluntary cooperation.

While Andrew remains a person of interest to prosecutors in the office of the US attorney for the southern district of New York, they do not expect to be able to interview him in the foreseeable future, if ever, according to the source, Reuters reported. “He doesn’t seem to want to talk to us,” said the source.

Stephens, of the law firm Howard Kennedy, and one of the legal specialists advising the parents of Harry Dunn, who was killed when a car crashed into his motorbike outside a US military base in Northamptonshire, said the phrase “person of interest” appeared to be an escalation of pressure on the duke.

“Normally you would say ‘we believe he has information which would assist our inquiries’, or ‘assisting the law enforcement with their inquiries’, or ‘we only see him as a witness but he has important evidence to give’. All of these are formulations and phrases which are restricted to someone in the capacity of a witness,” said Stephens.

“In my judgment, lexicon, a person of interest is different. That is saying we believe that there may have been some wrongdoing but we don’t know. And so our minds are still open but we need to speak to him in order to either include or eliminate him from our investigations.”

He added: “What they are trying to do, both in the civil and the criminal case, is to pile on reputational pressure so that it becomes impossible, reputationally, for him.”

Epstein took his own life in 2019 while awaiting trial on charges of trafficking minors. Maxwell has pleaded not guilty to charges that she procured teenage girls for Epstein to sexually abuse between 1994 and 2004. She is expected to go on trial in November.

Prosecutors last year sent the British government a formal request, known as a mutual legal assistance treaty submission, asking for access to the duke so they could talk to him.

Comments / 9

The Guardian

The Guardian

15K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince Andrew
Person
Ghislaine Maxwell
Person
Jeffrey Epstein
Person
Harry Dunn
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Military#Person Of Interest#British Royal Family#Uk#Reuters#Doj
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
JobsThe Guardian

A four-day workweek is the future. Here’s why

The future of work is rapidly changing. Today, millions of Americans are enjoying flexible work because of the pandemic – and when it finally ends, they will want more, not less, freedom. These workers are ready for a new normal, and that’s exactly what a 32-hour workweek can provide. Pilot...
CelebritiesPosted by
SheKnows

Sarah Ferguson’s Own History With Jeffrey Epstein May Explain Why She’s So Quick to Defend Prince Andrew

Sarah Ferguson is busy making the rounds promoting her new book, Her Heart for a Compass, but it’s shining the spotlight back on an old topic that seems to keep circling the royal family: Jeffrey Epstein. While much of the talk surrounding the convicted pedophile is with Prince Andrew, Ferguson does have her own complicated history with the sex offender.
CelebritiesPopculture

Ghislaine Maxwell Learns If She'll Be Released After Bill Cosby Decision

Ghislaine Maxwell has been denied another attempt to get out of jail following the Bill Cosby case. Maxwell's attorneys filed a new complaint arguing that, like Cosby, Maxwell had "non-prosecution agreements" that should have prevented her from being arrested. According to a report by The Daily Mail, U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan rejected this argument on Friday.
Manhattan, NYNew York Post

Prince Andrew to be served court papers in person, accuser’s lawyer says

Prince Andrew will be served court papers “in person” even though that process could take weeks, said the lead attorney for sexual assault accuser Virginia Giuffre. New York attorney David Boies admitted that serving the royal will be “difficult” as he would have to serve him before the beginning of a three-week deadline before the start of the civil case in Manhattan federal court next month.
CelebritiesVoice of America

Britain's Prince Andrew Faces Rape Lawsuit

LONDON - Virginia Giuffre, an alleged victim of late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, has filed a lawsuit against Britain's Prince Andrew, alleging he raped and sexually abused her several times when she was 17 years old. Andrew, who is Queen Elizabeth II's second son and ninth in...
New York Post

Prince Charles sees brother Andrew’s Epstein scandal as ‘unsolvable’: report

UK heir apparent Prince Charles believes sexual assault allegations against Prince Andrew are an “unsolvable problem” that will forever bar his brother from returning to public life, according to a report. Andrew, 61, was booted from royal duties in November 2019 after his disastrous attempts to justify his friendship with...
Celebritiesdistrictchronicles.com

Meghan Markle news latest – Fury as ‘thriving’ Harry & Duchess go on HUGE publicity drive despite fleeing UK for privacy

PRINCE ANDREW A ‘PERSON OF INTEREST’ FOR US PROSECUTORS IN EPSTEIN PROBE. Investigators are keen to interview the Duke of York, 61, as a witness in their investigation into the dead billionaire paedophile’s alleged co-conspirators. But a source familiar with the probe, quoted by respected news agency Reuters yesterday, said...
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

Prince William Is Reportedly Growing Anxious About Prince Andrew's Scandal

Prince William is dealing with another royal scandal, but this time around, it doesn't involve his brother Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle. As a future king of England, the Duke of Cambridge shares the same level of investment in the royal family's reputation as his father, Prince Charles, and his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth. And the latest headlines concerning his uncle Prince Andrew reportedly have many concerned.
AdvocacyBBC

Jeffrey Epstein victims' fund awards $121m to survivors

The compensation fund set up for the sexual abuse victims of Jeffrey Epstein has completed its work, paying out around $121m (£90m) to 150 people. The announcement comes about two years after Epstein's suicide in a New York prison while awaiting trial. The independent administrator of the fund, which comes...
PoliticsBBC

Prince Andrew: What could happen next in the Virginia Giuffre case?

Virginia Roberts Giuffre, an alleged victim of super-rich sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, has begun a civil legal action against the Duke of York, Prince Andrew. In court papers she claims the duke abused her three times - at Ghislaine Maxwell's London home, at Epstein's Manhattan home and at the financier's private Caribbean retreat in the US Virgin Islands, claims which he has consistently denied. What does this mean in practice - and what could ultimately happen in the case?
Public SafetyFOXBusiness

Epstein crime case ends? $125m awarded to about 150 victims, confidentially resolving their claims

The estate of Jeffrey Epstein has awarded $125 million to approximately 150 victims who filed claims against the late financier. The program has closed after providing relief to 92% of eligible claimants who accepted their compensation offers, according to a spokesman for the estate. Around 225 people filed claims, far exceeding the 100 claims the estate had estimated it would receive.
CelebritiesDaily Beast

The Queen Goes It Alone to Support Prince Andrew. Again.

If you love The Daily Beast’s royal coverage, then we hope you’ll enjoy The Royalist, a members-only series for Beast Inside. Become a member to get it in your inbox on Sunday. The queen really can’t read the room on Andrew. The queen’s support of Prince Andrew seemingly knows no...

Comments / 9

Community Policy