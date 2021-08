With the arrival of Romelu Lukaku at Chelsea, Timo Werner should finally see an increase in production this season as he looks to bounce back from a lacklustre 2020 campaign.. It's hard to skirt around it, especially after last season's performance, but Timo Werner didn't exactly live up to expectations after his his move to Chelsea from RB Leipzig in 2020. His 12 goals were lacklustre, but his 15 assists still tell a story that he was involved in creating goals.