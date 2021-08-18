Storm ready for challenge of facing former teammates Natasha Howard and Sami Whitcomb

MINNEAPOLIS — Toledo’s Natasha Howard finished with a season-high 30 points in her return from injury in the New York Liberty’s 88-78 loss at Minnesota on Sunday.Howard, a center who played in just her third game this season after missing time because of an MCL sprain, went 13-of-22 from the field, 2-of-4 from 3-point range, and 2-of-2 from the free-throw line. The Waite High School graduate also had four rebounds and an assist.New York (10-11) led 71-68 with 7:04 to play on a short jumper by Howard. But Natalie Ochonwa answered with four straight points to spark a 14-2 run that gave the Lynx a nine-point lead when Kayla McBride hit a 3-pointer with 90 seconds left.Sylvia Fowles had 20 points, 11 rebounds, and three steals for Minnesota (12-7). Napheesa Collier added 18 points, 10 rebounds, and five blocks, and Kayla McBride scored 16 points.New York’s Sabrina Ionescu had 14 points, seven rebounds, and six assists. Sami Whitcomb and Betnijah Laney added 12 points apiece.Minnesota shot 48 percent from the field and made 18 of 21 free throws. New York was 8 of 8 from the stripe.