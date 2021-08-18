Cancel
NBA

Storm ready for challenge of facing former teammates Natasha Howard and Sami Whitcomb

By PERCY ALLEN the SEATTLE TIMES
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEATTLE — For the first time since an offseason trade sent them to New York, forward Natasha Howard and sharpshooting guard Sami Whitcomb, who are thriving with their new team, will face off against the Storm. The matchup at 4 p.m. PT Wednesday at the Barclays Center in New York...

