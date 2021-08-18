Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Merrill, WI

“Tails & TALES” Library Reading Challenge popular in Merrill

By More from author
merrillfotonews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2021 Summer Reading Challenges offered by the T.B. Scott Library were a popular past-time for Merrill area residents this summer. The Library enrolled 426 youth and adult participants in the Beanstack online Summer Reading Challenges. As readers logged their time and activities in Beanstack, they earned digital badges. Each badge entitled readers to enter a prize drawing. Beanstack also offered a mobile app for families on the go. For those not comfortable with the digital format, a paper format was available.

merrillfotonews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Entertainment
City
Merrill, WI
Merrill, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tails#Online Reading#Smartphone App#Librarian#T B Scott Library#Arby#Friends Of The Library#Grand Stand#Mbank#Merrill Community Bank#Merrill Optimist Club#Park City Credit Union#Pizza Hut#Sierra Pacific
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Walmart
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Biden: US 'on a pace' to leave Afghanistan by Aug. 31

President Biden on Tuesday said the U.S. is on track to get all of its forces out of Afghanistan by Aug. 31, as he'd previously laid out, but cautioned the timeline is dependent on cooperation from the Taliban. Biden, in an address on Afghanistan hours after meeting with other world...
AdvocacyPosted by
Reuters

Afghanistan faces humanitarian crisis as airlift deadline looms

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Afghanistan's neighbours should open their land borders to allow more people to leave, a NATO country diplomat said on Wednesday, as aid agencies warned of a looming humanitarian crisis under the new Taliban rulers. "Iran, Pakistan and Tajikistan should be pulling out more people using either...
PharmaceuticalsNBC News

Vaccine hesitancy unlikely to disappear because of FDA approval

In deciding whether to get vaccinated against Covid-19 along with his wife, Matt Zeiss has been monitoring reports of adverse side effects tracked by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and waiting to see when U.S. regulators fully approve the vaccines' use. That happened Monday, when the Food and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy