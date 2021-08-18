“Tails & TALES” Library Reading Challenge popular in Merrill

The 2021 Summer Reading Challenges offered by the T.B. Scott Library were a popular past-time for Merrill area residents this summer. The Library enrolled 426 youth and adult participants in the Beanstack online Summer Reading Challenges. As readers logged their time and activities in Beanstack, they earned digital badges. Each badge entitled readers to enter a prize drawing. Beanstack also offered a mobile app for families on the go. For those not comfortable with the digital format, a paper format was available.