Chris Jericho Says 2.0 (Ever-Rise) Have Signed With AEW

By Robert DeFelice
Posted by 
Fightful
Fightful
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

AEW signs another tag team, according to Chris Jericho. Matt Lee and Jeff Parker, known as 2.0 have burst onto the scene at AEW and are already slated to have a match against WWE Hall of Famer Sting in Sting’s first match on TNT since the final episode of WCW Nitro in March 2001.

Related
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Tony Khan ‘Suspending’ Huge AEW Star?

RingsideNews.com reported that AEW’s Max Caster was suspended for two months without pay after his Simone Biles joke. Voices of Wrestling tweeted, “We are told there is no truth to a report circulating from Ringside News that Max Caster has been suspended for two months without pay. This was described to us as “total fiction”.”
WWEPosted by
UPI News

AEW Dynamite: Sting wrestles, Chris Jericho and MJF collide

Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Professional wrestling legend Sting competed on TNT for the first time in 20 years and bitter rivals Chris Jericho and MJF faced off in the main event of AEW Dynamite. Sting and his protégé Darby Allin took on new AEW tag team Jeff Park and Matt...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Conor McGregor ‘Ripped Off’ After Chris Jericho Match

MJF ripped off Conor McGregor when cutting a promo on Chris Jericho on AEW Dynamite. Chris Jericho vs. Wardlow (w/ MJF at ringside) The commentators run down the lineup for next week’s Dynamite and then take us to break, noting the main event — Chapter 4 of The Labours of Chris Jericho — is up next. On that note, we head to another commercial break.
WWE411mania.com

Chris Jericho Says AEW Has Become The Coolest Wrestling Company in the World

In an interview with 100.7 Star in Pittsburgh’s Bubba Show, Chris Jericho promoted tonight’s AEW Dynamite in the city and said that AEW has become the coolest wrestling company in the world. Here are highlights (via Wrestling Inc):. On who he’d like to face in a retirement match: “Who knows...
WWEewrestlingnews.com

MJF vs. Chris Jericho Signed For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

During Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Chris Jericho defeated Wardlow in the final “Labors of Jericho” challenge set by MJF in order for Jericho to earn a match against him. With Jericho’s victory on Dynamite, he will now face MJF one-on-one on next Wednesday’s show (August 18th). Also, as per MJF’s stipulation, Jericho can’t use his “Judas” theme song for his entrance and cannot use the “Judas Effect” finisher or else he will be disqualified.
WWEf4wonline.com

AEW Dynamite live results: Chris Jericho vs. Wardlow

AEW Dynamite airs live tonight from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. In the Fourth Labour of Jericho, Chris Jericho will face Wardlow. MJF will be at ringside for the contest. Jericho defeated Shawn Spears, Nick Gage and Juventud Guerrera in the first three labours. If Jericho wins tonight, he'll get his match against MJF.
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

FOZZY's CHRIS JERICHO Releases Orchestral Version Of 'Judas'

FOZZY frontman and wrestling superstar Chris Jericho has released an orchestral version of the band's hit song "Judas". The accompanying video, which was created by composer J.D. Spears, can be seen below. "Judas" was the title track of FOZZY's last studio album, which came out nearly four years ago. In...
WWEewrestlingnews.com

MJF Continues To Hype His Upcoming Match Against Chris Jericho

MJF appears to be pulling out all the stops to ensure the stipulation for his upcoming match against Chris Jericho is enforced. On last Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite, MJF announced that Jericho could not enter the match to his entrance song Judas. His finishing move the Judas Effect is also banned.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Chris Jericho Reveals Original Name WWE Planned For The New Day

On a recent episode of the Talk Is Jericho podcast, Chris Jericho sat down with Matt Lee and Jeff Parker of 2.0, f.k.a. Ever-Rise to discuss their time in WWE after their releases in late June. Lee and Parker were more commonly known as 3.0 on the indie scene, and they revealed the process behind the name Ever-Rise in WWE NXT.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

AEW Dynamite Live Coverage: Impact Tag Title Match, Chris Jericho

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.’s live coverage of AEW Dynamite, beginning at 8 pm ET from the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Let others know about our coverage by giving this page a quick retweet or share on social media. Click the refresh button on your browser every few minutes...
WWE411mania.com

MJF Takes Exception to AEW Posting Chris Jericho’s ‘Judas’ Lyrics, Mark Sterling Issues Legal Warning

– After beating Wardlow last week on AEW Dynamite, Chris Jericho was able to earn a rematch against MJF slated for this Wednesday. However, MJF demanded that Jericho be banned from using his “Judas” entrance theme for the match, and Jericho is also banned from using his finishing move, the Judas Effect. It appears AEW is trying to get around this by tweeting out all the lyrics to the “Judas” theme song on its official Twitter account.
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Ric Flair Praises MJF & Chris Jericho Following AEW Dynamite Main Event

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair watched Chris Jericho and MJF’s match on AEW Dynamite this week. Following the show, Flair took to Twitter and gave some high praise to both men. He said,. “Congrats To @IAmJericho And @The_MJF! Chris, You Made Our Business Better For Everyone Tonight, And You...
WWEPWMania

Chris Jericho Talks About Incident On AEW Dynamite With Fan Jumping The Barricade

During an appearance on the Zaslow Show podcast, Chris Jericho talked about the recent incident on AEW Dynamite where a fan jumped the barricade:. “I got hit with a D battery in San Francisco once. Who the hell is bringing D batteries to shows? You get that from time to time. Even when we were in Miami, somebody tried to hit the ring. You see them coming and it’s one of those things where it doesn’t happen often and DON’T TRY IT if anyone is listening because it doesn’t end up well for you. I can see them coming and you have to get in the ring at some point and that’s what people don’t understand. When you get in the ring, you put your head down and go through the ropes and that’s where you have the chance to make sure nothing bad happens. Don’t throw things and don’t try to get in the ring are the number one rules. The mindset of ‘I bought a ticket, I can do what I want,’ doesn’t apply.”
WWEPro Wrestling Torch

VIP AUDIO 8/11 – WKH – AEW Dynamite Review: Jericho vs. Wardlow, Good Brothers vs. Dark Order, Rose vs. Statlander, Bucks & Kenny vs. Sydals & Dante, big Omega-Christian announcement, Rampage hype (26 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller provides a full rundown and analysis of AEW Dynamite headlined by Chris Jericho vs. Wardlow, Good Brothers vs. Dark Order, Nyla Rose vs. Kris Statlander, The Young Bucks & Kenny Omega vs. The Sydals & Dante Martin, a big Kenny Omega-Christian Cage announcement, Rampage hype, and more.

