Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

NTC Announces Free Application, Career Exploration Kits

By More from author
merrillfotonews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe fall semester begins on Monday, August 30. Northcentral Technical College (NTC) announced the $30 application fee will be waived for anyone who applies to get started this fall. For prospective students who would like to begin classes this fall, but are unsure which program is right for them, free career exploration kits are now available. Career exploration kits will be mailed to anyone who applies as undecided. Kits include interest and personality assessments, a hands-on activity, and additional resources to help determine which career would be a good fit for each recipient.

merrillfotonews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ntc#Ntc#Free Application#Career Exploration Kits#Admissions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
Related
Collegesnileswestnews.org

College Application Assistance Announcement

Now is the perfect time to get a head start on the college application process. Mr. Gin will be assisting seniors on Monday, Aug. 16. This step-by-step help on college applications is available at the College and Career Resource Center. Students may drop in at the beginning of their free periods and use this excellent opportunity to receive help before the early application deadlines in November.
EducationELON University

Sign Up for a Career Education and Exploration (CAE) Course

Need help in finding internships and jobs – and making sure that your resume and cover letter are top-notch? Do you know how to put your best foot forward in an interview situation? Or concerned that you don’t know how to manage your finances once you are on your own?
Gainesville, FLsfcollege.edu

Federal Work Study Student Job in SF Career Exploration Center – Fall 2021

Position Description: The Career Exploration Center (CEC) is looking for qualified, eager students, capable of working with diverse populations. The CEC, located in R-217, assists students in making career choices and plans to achieve their dreams. Our resources help students learn about opportunities available to them, including careers, programs of study, and the colleges and universities to meet their goals. Our student employees serve Santa Fe College students, prospective students, the staff of the CEC, and Student Affairs as a whole.
Bemidji, MNbemidjinow.com

Hensrud announces retirement from BSU and NTC

Bemidji State University and Northwest Technical College President Dr. Faith C. Hensrud announced Friday she would retire next year. According to a release, her retirement would be effective June 30, 2022. “The five years I have spent as president of these two institutions has been one of the most fulfilling...
Jobskmmo.com

KMMO IS TAKING APPLICATIONS FOR A PART-TIME ANNOUNCER

Are you looking for a part-time job? Something fun and different with a great company and great coworkers?. KMMO is looking to fill a part-time announcer position for our weekend overnight shifts and Sundays. No experience is necessary! We will train the right person!. To apply or for more information,...
Collegesmypaperonline.com

William Paterson University to Offer Affordable and Quality Online Undergraduate Degree Programs Aimed at Working Adults

William Paterson University is expanding its portfolio of fully online degree programs to include nine new online bachelor’s degrees beginning in fall 2021. In accordance with the University’s mission of offering an outstanding and affordable education to a diverse traditional and nontraditional student body, these new offerings, part of the University’s WP Online platform, will complement more than 20 existing fully online graduate degree programs in business, education, and healthcare.
CollegesDes Moines Business Record

Tippie College to merge online, professional MBA programs into one

The Tippie College of Business announced it is merging its Online MBA and part-time Professional MBA programs, with the goal of providing students with more options and greater flexibility as they pursue their education. The merger means that University of Iowa MBA students will be able to take classes fully...
Collegeswisc.edu

Nominate – or apply – for LEAD21 leadership development program

LEAD21 is the premiere leadership development program for current and future leaders in land grant universities’ colleges of agricultural, environmental, and human sciences and USDA/NIFA. The purpose of LEAD21 is to develop leaders who link research, academics, and extension in order to lead more effectively in an increasingly complex environment, either in their current position or as they aspire to other positions. Through engaging and collaborative learning, participants learn about themselves, develop a national network of peers, and develop the skills to effectively lead people through change. More program information can be found online at: http://lead-21.org/.
Lincoln, NEDaily Nebraskan

EXPLAINER: A guide to scholarships and financial aid

One of the many things students struggle with at any higher education institution is the cost, and scholarships are a great way to help. The University of Nebraska-Lincoln offers many different resources to help students find scholarships, especially for incoming freshmen. UNL’s Office of Admissions website includes a large section dedicated to helping freshmen find scholarships.
Elizabethtown, PAetown.edu

Elizabethtown College Faculty Present at Summer Conferences

Elizabethtown College School of Engineering, Math, and Computer Science (EMCS) faculty members presented research at several conferences throughout the summer of 2021. presented two peer-reviewed papers at the virtual annual conference of the American Society for Engineering Education (ASEE) in July. Her paper, “Internship Prevalence and Factors Related to Participation” featured work that is funded by a National Science Foundation (NSF) grant that is led by Atwood in collaboration with colleagues at Stanford University.
Adair County, KYadairvoice.com

School district announces extension for virtual option application

Adair County School Superintendent Dr. Pamela Stephens announced Wednesday the deadline for parents to apply for the virtual option for their children for the 2021-22 academic year has been extended to midnight, Aug. 19. If you have already completed an application, you will not need to complete another application. The...
Providence, RIjwu.edu

Health Science Careers Worth Exploring

Many healthcare professionals study health science prior to entering grad school as health science is an excellent way for students to learn the connection between science and health and wellness. Students studying health science gain a wealth of knowledge about exercise science, global health, public health, and more. Before delving...
Ohio Stateohio.edu

Ohio University students participate in required online training program

All first- and third-year undergraduate students at Ohio University are required to participate in a series of online health and safety trainings focused on alcohol education and sexual assault prevention. Graduate students in their first year will also be given links to the online training by their adviser. The programs...
Valdosta, GAvaldostaceo.com

Wild Adventures Offers Free Tickets to Job Applicants

Wild Adventures Theme Park in Valdosta, Georgia is offering a new incentive to attract applicants in preparation for a big new Halloween event: two free tickets to the park for this weekend. “Our new Great Pumpkin Luminights event this fall is one of the largest additions ever to Wild Adventures,...
Collegesrice.edu

New fellows program will help grad students, post docs commercialize research

Rice is launching a new program aimed at giving graduate and postdoctoral students the tools to turn their hard-earned research into tangible solutions to real-world problems. The Provost office is partnering with the Liu Idea Lab for Innovation & Entrepreneurship (Lilie) to roll out the Rice Innovation Fellows program this fall. The program will allow students to focus on commercializing their research with personalized mentorship from Lilie and the Rice innovation network, which includes representatives from the Ken Kennedy Institute, the Institute of Biosciences and Bioengineering, the Smalley-Curl Institute and the Office of Technology Transfer as well as an external advisory board of industry leaders and venture capitalists.
Collegesalicetx.com

WGU Texas Offers $50,000 in Back to School Scholarships

The online, fully nonprofit university will award up to $50,000 in scholarships to incoming students who apply by October 31. Going back to school is a big investment in your future—which is why Western Governors University’s (WGU) is offering $50,000 in scholarships to help make earning a college degree a reality for busy adults who wish to further their education. While many things have changed or been put on hold, your academic goals don’t have to. WGU Texas has been helping working professionals earn respected degrees online, on their schedule for moe than 10 years.

Comments / 0

Community Policy