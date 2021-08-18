NTC Announces Free Application, Career Exploration Kits

The fall semester begins on Monday, August 30. Northcentral Technical College (NTC) announced the $30 application fee will be waived for anyone who applies to get started this fall. For prospective students who would like to begin classes this fall, but are unsure which program is right for them, free career exploration kits are now available. Career exploration kits will be mailed to anyone who applies as undecided. Kits include interest and personality assessments, a hands-on activity, and additional resources to help determine which career would be a good fit for each recipient.