CASI’s St. Patrick’s Day ﻿5K Race canceled for second time

Have you heard?…Topeka is celebrating Halfway to St. Paddy’s Day this year. Rise and shine Saturday, September 18, 2021 for Blarney Breakfast. This all you can eat breakfast buffet will be served at Blind Tiger Brewery & Restaurant from 7-10am. This breakfast will power you up for the rest of days festivities. Enjoy a tasty breakfast, Blind Tiger brews, entertainment, and more all while celebrity servers get their Irish on for a great cause. Majic 107.7’s Angie Stevens and Amber Lee will be among those helping wait tables for this event. Don’t leave their tip jars half full – all proceeds benefit your friends with disabilities served at Capper Foundation.