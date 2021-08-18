Cancel
River Falls, WI

Get to know the clerk of the River Falls School Board, Alan Tuchtenhagen

River Falls Journal
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’re around Kinnickinnic State Park, you may run into River Falls School Board Clerk Alan Tuchtenhagen listening to an audiobook on his daily walk. I have been involved in education both professionally and personally my whole life, starting at age 4. I am committed to public service and the honor of being on the school board has been a great way to use my professional knowledge, experience as a parent and interest in public service to advocate for our kids and families. The ongoing encouragement I receive from community members has helped tremendously.

