College athletic programs have been taking players born outside of the United States in Olympic sports for multiple decades due to the fact these sports (track and field in particular) were more popular in other countries with greater levels of participation versus as opposed to the dominance of professional football, basketball, and baseball here in this one. That began to change in the 1980's with the emergence of Nigerian born Hakeem Olajuwon at the University of Houston. He helped transform the Cougars into a final four program and himself into a Hall of Fame center and did so only about a year after he arrived on campus with virtually no knowledge of the game but a background in soccer that helped him immensely in terms of his stamina and footwork.