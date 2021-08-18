Cancel
Canton, IL

Warren’s proposals could fund entire reform packages

Canton Daily Ledger
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom Canton and Kewanee to Chicago and Shawaneetown, Illinoisans could use a hand, but not long after the Senate recently passed the $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, plus a budget resolution paving the way for a $3.5 trillion budget-reconciliation bill, some lawmakers started squawking about the price tag – despite the momentous benefits the measures would provide.

kentuckytoday.com

Barr proposes legislation to keep funds from Taliban

Sixth District Congressman Andy Barr has proposed legislation in Washington, aimed at keeping funds of the government of Afghanistan out of the hands of the Taliban. The Lexington Republican, who is the ranking member of the House Financial Services Subcommittee on National Security, International Development and Monetary Policy, has introduced the IMF Afghan Recognition Assurance Act.
Washington Post

Ms. Warren’s unworkable proposal

Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s 2 percent wealth tax would be impossible for people to comply with and for the Internal Revenue Service to administer [“How to fix our rigged tax system,” op-ed, Aug. 13]. Wealthy individuals tend to have unmarketable assets that would be extremely difficult to value. Wealthy investors often...
Boston Globe

Markey and Warren propose tax credits for offshore wind manufacturing

Senators Ed Markey and Elizabeth Warren have cosponsored legislation, along with Cory Booker and Robert Menendez, that would provide tax credits to encourage the manufacturing of components and vessels for the nation’s nascent offshore wind industry. The hope is to spur the creation of a robust domestic supply chain, instead of relying on ships and parts from other countries to build wind farms off the coast. The bill, unveiled by Markey on Wednesday, would create an investment tax credit of 30 percent for investments in manufacturing plants in the United States, and a production tax credit based on generation capacity for blades, towers, and other wind farm components made in the United States. Markey said that offshore wind is becoming a booming market in the United States, but American workers will be left behind without an effective domestic manufacturing policy. The potential cost of these credits has not yet been determined. Markey and Warren are attempting to include the measure in a $3.5 trillion Democratic-led spending plan that is under consideration in the Senate, a budgetary framework with a section devoted to clean energy. Massachusetts is among several Northeast states with ambitious plans for offshore wind farms, to be financed through contracts with major electricity utilities. — JON CHESTO.
Congress & Courtsdeseret.com

What’s in the Democrats’ budget proposal that could help your family?

Provisions from the administration’s American Families Plan that were carved out of the president’s original infrastructure proposal are now part of a $3.5 trillion budget resolution that Senate Democrats unveiled this week. Congressional experts predict a tough road to budget reconciliation, though, lined with partisan fights. The measure has been...
Congress & CourtsTax Foundation

Senator Warren’s Corporate Book Tax Is Wrong Way to Fund New Spending

Now that Senate Budget Chairman Bernie Sanders (I-VT) has kicked off the budget reconciliation process to advance President Biden’s agenda, Senators Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Angus King (I-ME) and Representative Don Beyer (D-VA) are pushing to create a new surtax on corporate book income. However, their arguments for the policy misconstrue why there are differences between a corporation’s taxable income and book income. The reason why: lawmakers have enacted specific policies that mean tax laws differ from accounting standards.
Washington Times

Pelosi forced to retreat on $3.5T spending bill after pushback from moderate Dems

A cadre of moderate House Democrats forced Speaker Nancy Pelosi to retreat from holding an initial vote on President Biden’s $3.5 trillion expansion of America’s social safety net. Mrs. Pelosi, a California Democrat, attempted to strong-arm lawmakers into voting for a vague and ambiguous congressional rule to advance the package...
Congress & Courtstennesseestar.com

Sinema Still Bucking Democrats on $3.5 Trillion Infrastructure Deal

An Arizona Senator is holding firm on her commitment to vote against a $3.5 trillion infrastructure bill pushed by her more progressive colleagues. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) remains opposed to the deal, despite intense pressure from the far-left elements of the Democrat Party. Instead, she has introduced her own infrastructure...
zycrypto.com

US Crypto Regulation: Hot Takes From Gensler’s Response to Warren

Top government crypto-critic, Senator Elizabeth Warren, earlier this month, received a response to her letter about the activities of cryptocurrency in the US and it’s filled with lots of things she loved to hear. The Massachusetts senior democrat senator, last month, first wrote to Gary Gensler, US Security and Exchange...
Income TaxGreenwichTime

Governor proposes $1B in relief for unemployment fund

BOSTON (AP) — Gov. Charlie Baker on Wednesday filed a nearly $1.6 billion supplemental budget, most of which would be used to provide unemployment insurance relief for employers, which he says is critical to help businesses recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. The legislation relies on a roughly $5 billion budget...
WSB Radio

Senate Democrats unfazed by GOP police funding proposal

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Sometimes, lawmakers in Congress concoct amendments that are so politically devastating to the rival party that they provoke terror, fury or grudging admiration. Tuesday night, a proposal by Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville did not do that. Instead, the Alabama freshman's attempt to embarrass Democrats on the...
Congress & CourtsNJBIZ

New infrastructure package could mean billions for NJ

The new $1.2 trillion infrastructure package approved in the U.S. Senate on Aug. 10 will include billions of dollars in major projects across New Jersey and the nearby New York City area. For one, Gateway – a long-stalled $30 billion project that includes a pair of new tunnels under the...
U.S. PoliticsCNET

Will a 4th stimulus check be approved in 2021? Here's the latest

Plenty of public support for a fourth stimulus payment remains as many Americans continue to struggle financially while the delta variant surges. But at this time, the House and Senate are occupied with the $1 trillion infrastructure bill and the $3.5 trillion federal budget package, leaving another check off the 2021 shortlist of things to be approved. But there's still relief aid on the table this year and next, especially for parents.

