Exclusive: Heels star Kelli Berglund on why 'you don't need to love wrestling to love this show'

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article"This town, Duffy, that our writer Michael Waldron has created, it feels like such a real place..." Kelli Berglund is an American actress, born on February 9th, 1996. She has had a wonderful career starring in shows such as Lab Rats (2012-2016), and movies like How to Build a Better Boy (2014). Her comedy career has been amazing, but now, she has landed the serious and challenging role of Crystal in new Starzplay drama, Heels.

