Exclusive: Heels star Kelli Berglund on why 'you don't need to love wrestling to love this show'

It usually feels funny to root for a villain in any case since even when they appear to be in the right they’re still doing the right thing for a very wrong reason. But be that as it may, there are those villains that have become kind of endearing over time no matter that they might not have changed their stripes to speak and are just as evil as ever. Perhaps it’s inherent chaos that some of them bring that reminds those of us that watched them what it’s like to be a little out of control, which is essentially something that we pick up and have to tame as we grow older. Some people manage to do this without any issue, while others might take a while longer to really mature. But at some point, we might actually look at the villains we grew up with or are still growing up with and find a familiar point of affection that has nothing to do with agreeing over their methods, but everything to do with the familiarity they bring.