Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Uzbekistan Declining Afghan Visa Requests, Warns Illegal Crossings 'Harshly Suppressed'

By Julia Marnin
Posted by 
Newsweek
Newsweek
 6 days ago

Uzbekistan is declining Afghan visa requests and its Foreign Ministry warns that illegal border crossings will be "harshly suppressed" as thousands seek to escape following the Taliban 's takeover in Afghanistan, the Associated Press reported.

Afghans who applied for visas in recent months said they are being denied for COVID-19 concerns, they told AP. Uzbekistan's Foreign Ministry's warning on Tuesday added that Uzbek authorities kept "close contacts" with the Taliban regarding issues related to the border.

Some select Afghans have been allowed through, such as former Vice President and northern warlord Abdul Rashid Dostum, along with some of his followers. They crossed the Uzbek border on August 14. However, the Uzbek Foreign Ministry's news outlet, Dunyo, denied Dostum was there.

Since the Taliban's reign in Afghanistan in the 1990s, "the Uzbek government has continually refused to sign and ratify the Refugee Convention—one of the most widely observed treaties in the world—which would require it to provide some type of processing and protection to those seeking asylum out of fear of persecution," said human rights lawyer and associate professor Steve Swerdlow of the University of Southern California.

For more reporting from the Associated Press, see below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18oIpW_0bVBiNc500

When Sami Elbigi heard about the Taliban's advance toward Mazar-e-Sharif, a city in northern Afghanistan that has been the main hub of anti-Taliban resistance, he knew it was time to run.

He took his phones, a suit and some clothing and kissed his mother goodbye. A thought crossed his mind that might be the last time he will ever see her.

Elbigi, 30, left his Afghan hometown of Hairatan and rushed to the Uzbek border. He still had a valid business visa due to his profitable cross-border oil company, so entering Uzbekistan wasn't a problem. But he was one of the lucky few who managed to find refuge in the ex-Soviet republic in recent days—those without visas have not been allowed in.

"The Taliban takeover happened so fast, we have not expected that. I still cannot believe it," Elbigi told AP, sitting in a cafe in Termez, an Uzbek city close to the Afghan border, with numb disbelief on his face.

"My visa expires in one month, and I don't know what I will do next. I have no plan. I left everything behind," he said.

As the Taliban took control of Afghanistan in a swift power grab, thousands of Afghans have been looking for ways to escape what they see as a return of a ruthless fundamentalist rule. But neighboring Uzbekistan appears wary about a flood of Afghan refugees.

Experts note that Uzbek authorities have long maintained a tightly closed border with Afghanistan, fearing an influx of extremists, and have only accepted a handful of asylum-seekers from its unstable neighbor.

The Taliban's advances in Afghanistan in recent months made several Central Asian nations nervous, prompting authorities in Uzbekistan and Tajikistan to ramp up border security. Afghanistan borders Iran, Pakistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and a tiny strip along China's Xinjiang region.

Last week, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Russia finished joint military drills in the Tajik region of Khatlon, 20 kilometers (12 miles) from the Afghan border. On Tuesday, the Russian military started another exercise in Tajikistan. China and Russia held joint military exercises last week in northwest China.

But the slow vibe of the southern Uzbek city of Termez bears few traces of the unfolding crisis across the border. A few Afghans in traditional two-piece garments walk down the streets but city life continues undisturbed.

Termez, a largely Persian-speaking city, has long been a town of choice for many Afghans moving to Uzbekistan.

Together with the U.N. Development Program, the Uzbek government in 2019 opened the Termez Centre for Education in Afghanistan, a place where Afghan girls facing hurdles in education could continue their studies. Men from northern Afghanistan have also set up businesses in the city.

For the past three years, Fayzad Hasanzoda, 20, and his brother successfully ran a restaurant in Termez. They said they invested $1 million in the venture, which makes their stay in Uzbekistan secure. But despite their high social status in Uzbekistan, they were unable to help their family escape from Afghanistan.

"I applied for a visa for my parents, my brother and sister two months ago. Normally it takes a week to receive it, but we still haven't gotten any response," Hasanzoda told AP. "We want them to join us in Uzbekistan, but it's not easy."

Since the fighting in northern Afghanistan intensified, there are regular reports about Afghan soldiers fleeing across the highly guarded border but they are routinely sent back.

The Uzbek Foreign Ministry reported that 84 Afghan servicemen crossed into Uzbekistan on Saturday and asked for assistance. The ministry said it was in touch with Afghan officials regarding their return.

There are exceptions, however. Dostum's crossing into Uzbekistan as an Afghan army commander marked his surrender in the fight with the Taliban for control of Afghanistan's northern districts. His current whereabouts are unclear, but the commander, an ethnic Uzbek, has a house in Termez and has maintained close ties with the Uzbek government.

Dunyo, said on Tuesday that media reports about "the alleged presence" of Dostum, as well as another former warlord, Ata Mohammad Noor, and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani in Uzbekistan were, "according to official information, not true."

On Sunday, an Afghan military plane crashed in Uzbekistan. Two pilots aboard survived and were hospitalized. Official Uzbek reports emerged Monday then were retracted about hundreds of Afghan military troops reaching Uzbekistan in dozens of aircraft that were forced to land in Termez. AP could not independently verify those reports.

The "Friendship Bridge" at the Uzbek-Afghan border remains eerily quiet. Local residents say that not even Afghans who live in Uzbekistan are allowed back in these days.

How many Afghan refugees have been taken in by Uzbekistan remains unclear. On Monday, the country's Prosecutor General's office said 158 Afghan civilians and soldiers tried to illegally enter Uzbekistan across a river. In the same statement, officials alleged that 22 Afghan warplanes and 24 military helicopters with 585 Afghan troops illegally entered Uzbekistan's airspace and were forced to land at Termez.

Shortly after, the Prosecutor General's office withdrew the statement, claiming it wasn't based on "verified data from relevant authorities."

A drive past the Termez Airport showed locals stopping along the road to look at numerous helicopters that were not there the day before—even though it's impossible to tell from the distance whether they were Uzbek or Afghan military aircraft.

Swerdlow, the human rights lawyer, thinks Uzbekistan should open its borders to desperate Afghan refugees.

"This unfolding crisis—and Tashkent's current seat on the U.N. Human Rights Council—underlines how important it is for the U.S. government and other international partners to urge Uzbekistan to implement the [refugee] convention, provide proper aid, and refrain from pushing persons who fear persecution or torture back into Afghanistan," he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bKnU9_0bVBiNc500

Comments / 0

Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
541K+
Followers
56K+
Post
593M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashraf Ghani
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uzbekistan#Visas#Afghan Refugees#Taliban#The Associated Press#Afghans#Ap#Ex Soviet#Central Asian#Tajik#Russian#Termez
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Country
China
Related
Politicsamericanmilitarynews.com

Taliban now says they’ll let Americans, Afghans leave after beating, blocking evacuees

The Taliban claimed on Tuesday they are committed to stop blocking people from getting to the Hamid Karzai International Airport — where U.S. troops are evacuating Americans and Afghans from Taliban-controlled Afghanistan — after reports that they set up checkpoints around the airport, turned people back, and in some cases beat and whipped those attempting to get through.
WorldDaily Beast

He Was Kim Jong Un’s Party Pal. Now He Rots in a Chinese Prison.

Michael Spavor, the spirited Canadian who twice finessed visits of Chicago Bulls legend Dennis Rodman to Pyongyang—including for a birthday bash with leader Kim Jong Un—was sentenced to 11 years in a Chinese prison last week. The crime for which Spavor was found guilty, after having been held virtually incommunicado since December 2018, was to have spilled state secrets, including pictures, to a former Canadian diplomat who’s also been jailed all this time.
WorldNew York Post

Wild video shows Taliban fighters lounge in fleeing military leader’s mansion

Gun-toting Taliban fighters were seen on video lounging in the opulent palace of an Afghanistan warlord after taking over Mazar-i-Sharif, one of the country’s last key cities to fall to the rapidly-moving insurgents, according to a report. The surreal scene of the insurrectionists relaxing on gold-plated furniture and admiring possessions...
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Afghan staff at US embassy trying to flee Kabul report being marked with paint by Taliban who follow them home

Local staff members who worked at the US embassy in Kabul have reported harassment at the hands of Taliban fighters on ground in their desperate attempt to leave Afghanistan. On their way out, many were spat on, cursed, almost separated from their children and some have now come under Taliban’s scrutiny as the armed group reportedly marked the house of a local embassy staff member with paint for further questioning, according to a report by the NBC news.
WorldBBC

Afghanistan: Tony Blair says withdrawal was driven by imbecilic slogan

The US withdrawal from Afghanistan was wrong and based on an "imbecilic" slogan, former PM Tony Blair has said. He described the decision to withdraw troops from the country as "tragic, dangerous and unnecessary". Mr Blair, who sent troops into Afghanistan 20 years ago, said UK involvement in Afghanistan was...
MilitaryPosted by
The Independent

US soldier photographed carrying American flag out of Afghanistan

A photograph believed to show a US soldier cradling the flag from the American Embassy in Kabul as it was loaded onto a plane departing Afghanistan has emerged. The picture was apparently taken amid chaotic scenes as the US raced to exfiltrate some of the 4,000 embassy employees – both Afghan and US citizens – from Kabul on military flights, as the Taliban took control of the country after 20 years of occupation by western forces.
ImmigrationPosted by
Fox News

Afghan refugees arrive across the US for State Department resettlement

With thousands of Afghan refugees expected to arrive to the U.S., the State Department must facilitate their resettlement across the country as some critics raise concerns over homeland security and the swift vetting process. An undisclosed number of Afghan refugees arrived at Washington Dulles International Airport on Saturday, and were...
U.S. PoliticsBBC

Family of American taken by Taliban beg for return

Charlene Cakora, 57, spent a frantic week in Washington DC trying to convey a message to President Joe Biden: rescue her brother from Taliban captivity. Mrs Cakora's brother, Mark Frerichs, was kidnapped by the group over a year ago. He is one of two remaining Americans thought to have been kidnapped by the Taliban during the US war in Afghanistan who is still unaccounted for.
WorldCNN

The latest on Afghanistan

16,000 people have been evacuated out of Kabul within the last 24 hours, US general says. Maj. Gen. Hank Taylor, deputy director of the Joint Regional Operations, said that around 16,000 people have been evacuated out of Kabul over the last 24 hours using both military and commercial charter flights.
WorldDaily Beast

Ultra-Vaxxed Israel’s Crisis Is a Dire Warning to America

JERUSALEM—The massive surge of COVID-19 infections in Israel, one of the most vaccinated countries on earth, is pointing to a complicated path ahead for America. In June, there were several days with zero new COVID infections in Israel. The country launched its national vaccination campaign in December last year and has one of the highest vaccination rates in the world, with 80 percent of citizens above the age of 12 fully inoculated. COVID, most Israelis thought, had been defeated. All restrictions were lifted and Israelis went back to crowded partying and praying in mask-free venues.
WorldSand Hills Express

Photojournalist killed by Taliban in Afghanistan

A photojournalist has been killed in a Taliban attack while covering the terrorist organization’s reconquering of the country this summer. Danish Siddiqui, 38, whom Reuters called a “star photojournalist,” worked for the news agency and went to Afghanistan in July. Siddiqui and two Afghan commandos were killed in a Taliban...
U.S. PoliticsPOLITICO

What leaked cables say about the Afghanistan evacuation effort

Welcome to National Security Daily, your guide to the global events roiling Washington and keeping the administration up at night. Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Quint. NatSec Daily has received multiple leaked State Department cables providing the clearest, behind-the-scenes picture of the situation in Kabul...

Comments / 0

Community Policy