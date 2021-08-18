Cancel
Video Games

New Pokemon Legends: Arceus Trailer Revealed

By Tanner Dedmon
ComicBook
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePokemon Legends: Arceus, the more open-world take on the Pokemon formula, headlined this week’s Pokemon Presents event with a new trailer released during the presentation. The trailer showed off more of the Hisui region that players will be exploring as well as the diverse species of Pokemon that live within it. Some of those were totally new Pokemon, too while others are unique variants of existing Pokemon similar to how we’ve seen regional variants released in past games.

