Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Pokemon Legends: Arceus Reveals New Battle Styles

By Marc Deschamps
ComicBook
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Pokemon Legends: Arceus releases on Nintendo Switch next year, the game will introduce some potential big changes to the game's battle system. Now, moves will have strong styles and agile styles. In a departure for the series, Pokemon will sometimes have the chance to use multiple moves in a row and that's where action speed comes into play. Strong style increases a move's power, while lowering the Pokemon's action speed. Agile style means less power but greater action speed. Choosing the strong style will apparently come in handy when a player is planning to finish a battle with one move, while agile style is important for those wanting to use multiple attacks.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Pokemon Company#Pokemon Presents#The Nintendo Switch#Marcdachamp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Nintendo
NewsBreak
Pokemon
Related
Video Gamestechraptor.net

How to Understand Pokemon Card Rarity

From its inception Pokemon as a franchise has been sweeping the world. It's impossible to find someone that doesn't know what a Pikachu is. While many people interact with Pokemon through Video Games, or through Anime there are also a huge number of people who interact with the franchise through the Trading Card Game. With over 800 Pokemon in the world, and new cards that combine multiple Pokemon on one card, or even a single Pokemon that require four cards to summon it can be difficult to know what you have. Whether you're looking to get into Pokemon, or are finding your old binders of Pokemon cards it's important to understand Pokemon Card Rarity.
Behind Viral VideosComicBook

Pokemon Viral TikTok Video Reveals What Dugtrio Looks Like Underground

The Pokemon world contains many great mysteries, but none as confounding as those surrounding Diglett and Dugtrio. The Ground-type Pokemon have been with the series since 1996, as part of the original 150. However, after 25 years, we still have no idea what they look like below the ground! Over the years, many fans and artists have revealed their interpretations, and one has gone viral lately on TikTok. In a video shared by @ThatchCollects, we can see a normal potted plant that has Dugtrio above ground, but when the top is removed, three well-toned looking Diglett can be found below!
Video Gamesdexerto.com

Pokemon Go community demands classic feature to fix healing problem

Pokemon Go players have come up with the perfect way to solve the problem of running out of Potions and Revives: it’s time for Niantic to introduce Pokemon Centers to the game!. While the popular mobile app features a number of staples from the mainline Pokemon franchise like Great Balls...
Video GamesMy Nintendo News

Pokemon marketing director says “the team has a lot of great things to share” regarding Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Venture Beat recently had the opportunity to chat with JC Smith, the senior director of consumer marketing at The Pokemon Company International, about all things Pokemon. The wide ranging chat turned to the forthcoming Pokemon Arceus which looks like a fresh start for the long-running franchise. Mr. Smith says that the team have plenty to share about the game when the time is right and we should be hearing more about the ambitious Pokemon game for the Nintendo Switch soon. Pokemon Arceus launches in January 2022.
ComicsPosted by
GamesRadar+

Pokemon Presents showcase coming August 18 with Pokemon Legends Arceus updates

A new Pokemon Presents showcase will air Wednesday, August 18 at 6am PT / 9am ET / 2pm BT. The official Pokemon Twitter announced the show today. More information on Pokemon Legends: Arceus, the ambitious open-world Pokemon RPG currently scheduled for January 2022, will be the star of the show. We're also in for updates on the Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl remakes set for November.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Pokemon Legends: Arceus trailer shows off new evolutions and a very hairy Growlithe

Pokemon: Legends Arceus features a host of brand-new Pokemon and regional variants. During today's Pokemon Direct, Nintendo introduced a host of new arrivals that haven't previously been seen in the series. First up is Wyrdeer, an evolution of deer Pokemon Stantler, that's grown accustomed to life in the harsh mountain environments of the Hasui region - the name attached to what will eventually be known as the Sinnoh region. During the showcase, we got to see the player character using Wyrdeer as a mount.
Video GamesComicBook

PlayStation Plus September Free Games Leak Officially Addressed

Yesterday, the free PlayStation Plus games for September 2021 supposedly leaked. That said, while the leak quickly made the rounds, and while it fooled many PS4 and PS5 gamers, it turns out it wasn't just inaccurate, but fake. Sony has yet to reveal September's free PlayStation Plus games, but a developer on one of the "leaked" games confirmed said game isn't going to be free for PS Plus subscribers next month, and thus, in the process, confirmed the leak was fraudulent.

Comments / 0

Community Policy