Pokemon Legends: Arceus Reveals New Battle Styles
When Pokemon Legends: Arceus releases on Nintendo Switch next year, the game will introduce some potential big changes to the game's battle system. Now, moves will have strong styles and agile styles. In a departure for the series, Pokemon will sometimes have the chance to use multiple moves in a row and that's where action speed comes into play. Strong style increases a move's power, while lowering the Pokemon's action speed. Agile style means less power but greater action speed. Choosing the strong style will apparently come in handy when a player is planning to finish a battle with one move, while agile style is important for those wanting to use multiple attacks.comicbook.com
