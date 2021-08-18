Cancel
TA: Bitcoin Breaks Key Support, Why BTC Could Revisit $40K

cryptocoingossip.com
 8 days ago

Bitcoin price failed to stay above the key $45,000 support zone against the US Dollar. BTC is showing a few bearish signs and it could correct lower to $40k. Bitcoin extended its decline below the $45,500 and $45,000 support levels. The price is now trading below $46,000 and the 100...

cryptocoingossip.com

Marketsambcrypto.com

Traders beware! Ethereum is very likely to drop all the way to…

Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be taken as investment advice. The level above $3,300 has held firm in response to Ethereum’s steady uptrend. A failed breakout attempt, at press time, seemed to be transpiring into a fourth straight red candle on Ethereum’s chart. This was something last seen over a month ago. A few more risks were present in the form of an ascending channel breakdown and sell signals on some of ETH’s indicators.
Marketsu.today

John Bollinger Says Bitcoin Traders Should Be on the Alert

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Marketsfxempire.com

Cardano (ADA): Expect a Pullback and Another Rally Soon

Cardano (ADA) has now become the 3rd largest cryptocurrency by market cap. See here. Besides, I already started covering it daily for my Premium Crypto Trading Members last week, and thus there are enough reasons to now share my work with the world. For those of you unfamiliar with my work on Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), I use primarily the Elliott Wave Principle (EWP) and Technical Analyses (TA) to reliably (~70%) and accurately (+/- 10%) forecast how high and low a specific move, depending time-frame, should go. Last week on August 17, see Figure 1A below, I showed my Crypto Trading members, who are banking heavily on my calls, ADA should bottom at around $1.89 and then rally to $2.5-2.75. It reached $1.87 the next day and is now trading at $2.92. That is the power of EWP and TA combined. So what’s next for ADA?
Marketsambcrypto.com

XRP, Ethereum Classic, Enjin Price Analysis: 23 August

Altcoins such as XRP, Ethereum Classic and Enjin weren’t quick to mirror Bitcoin and Ethereum’s upward trend. These altcoins continued to display signs of consolidation. XRP failed to test the $1.31 immediate resistance mark, ETC’s movement remained sandwiched between $71.96 and $65.48 respectively. Enjin had recorded a multi-month high recently, however, its uptrend was disrupted as it only noted a 0.5% increase in the last 24 hours.
MarketsNEWSBTC

Why An 18% Drop In Bitcoin Could Still Be Bullish

Bitcoin is currently experiencing a downward correction after the price moved past $50K on Monday. While corrections down are to be expected with such a rally, indicators point to this being a bearish scenario for bitcoin. The price looks set to drop further after this correction. This would most likely see bitcoin lost a good percentage of the gains it had made last week.
MarketsCoinTelegraph

Traders pile into altcoins after Bitcoin price bounces at a key support

The wider crypto market has a wait-and-see feel to it on Aug. 25 as the price of Bitcoin (BTC) dipped to $47,360 before rebounding off the lower support of the ascending channel to reclaim the $48,000 level. Despite the swift turnaround, analysts are still wary and well-known financial analyst John...
MarketsCoinTelegraph

Bitcoin erases BTC price dip but $48.2K is now key to avoid bull trap

Bitcoin (BTC) quickly regained lost ground on Aug. 25 after a brief dip towards $47,000 failed to keep bulls down. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView tracked BTC/USD as it returned to higher levels almost as quickly as it lost them earlier in the day. At the time of...
Marketscryptopolitan.com

Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC continues to retrace, moves past the $48,000 support

Bitcoin price analysis is bearish for today. BTC/USD continued to decline overnight. Bitcoin broke past the $48,000 support. Bitcoin price analysis is bearish today as the market continues to decline after reaching the $50,000 mark earlier today. Therefore, we expect BTC/USD to see further downside later today and retrace even more of the gain seen last week.
StocksCoinTelegraph

Price analysis 8/25: BTC, ETH, ADA, BNB, XRP, DOGE, DOT, SOL, UNI, BCH

Bitcoin (BTC) remains on a strong footing after bears failed to capitalize on the rejection near the psychological mark at $50,000. The recent price rise in Bitcoin has not enticed longer-term investors to part with their holdings, and Glassnode data shows that the Bitcoin supply held by long-term holders has hit a new all-time high of 12.69 million BTC. This tops the previous record achieved in October 2020.
Marketsinvesting.com

Bollinger Bands creator warns Bitcoin bulls as BTC price struggles below $50K

Bitcoin (BTC) prices have recovered by more than 60% to $47,486 after bottoming out below $30,000 on July 20, triggering anticipations of an extended bull market toward $100,000. But to John Bollinger, a celebrated contributor to the field of financial analysis, investors should refrain from buying the benchmark cryptocurrency at current prices.
CurrenciesNEWSBTC

TA: Bitcoin Attempts Fresh Increase, Why 100 SMA Is The Key

Bitcoin price found support near $47,150 and started a fresh increase against the US Dollar. BTC must settle above the 100 hourly SMA to continue higher. Bitcoin extended its decline and tested the $47,200 support zone. The price is now trading near $48,800 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
Marketscryptopolitan.com

Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH retraces to $3,100, ready to reverse?

Ethereum price analysis is bullish for today. ETH/USD saw a sharp decline yesterday. Ethereum found support at the $3,100 support. Ethereum price analysis is bullish for today as the market spiked to the $3,100 mark earlier today as saw rejection for further downside. Therefore, we expect ETH/USD to reverse today and make another attempt to break the $3,300 later this week.
Marketscryptopolitan.com

Bitcoin price analysis: BTC to retest $49,200, reverse H&S forming

Bitcoin price analysis reveals a bearish momentum engulfing the market. Bitcoin to retest the $49,000 resistance if the support persists. Strong support is currently found at $48,535. The Bitcoin price analysis reveals that the king of cryptocurrency is under immense bearish pressure. In the past 24-hours price had fallen as...
StocksNEWSBTC

Total Crypto Market Cap Reenters Monthly RSI Bull Zone

Bitcoin and its altcoin brethren are back bullish, both on individual price charts but also when looking at the total crypto market cap at large. The aggregate of all major and minor cryptocurrencies has fully reentered the bull zone on the monthly RSI, which could indicate that the bull market will blast back off any day now.
Businesscryptocoingossip.com

4 Reasons Why Bitcoin Remains Bullish, What Might Bring New ATHs

Bitcoin has seen some downside action in the past 24 hours, as it was rejected north of $50,000. The first cryptocurrency by market cap trades at $49,207 with a 2.1% loss in the daily chart. BTC moving sideways after rejection at $50K in the daily chart. Source: BTCUSD Tradingview. Investors...

