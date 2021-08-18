Cancel
Kane County, UT

Flood Warning issued for Kane, Washington by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-18 09:28:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-18 10:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Kane; Washington The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City has issued a * Flood Warning for Southwestern Garfield County in southern Utah Southeastern Iron County in southern Utah Northwestern Kane County in southern Utah Northeastern Washington County in southwestern Utah * Until 200 PM MDT Wednesday. * At 755 AM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Heavy rain is has been falling over the entire area through the night and training storms will continue through the morning. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Cedar City, Zion National Park, Hurricane, La Verkin, Parowan, Panguitch, New Harmony, Hatch, Cedar Breaks National Monument, Panguitch Lake, Red Canyon, Bryce Canyon National Park, Toquerville, Leeds, Virgin, Orderville, Tropic, Springdale, Glendale and Kanarraville.

alerts.weather.gov

