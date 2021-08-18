Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

Werewolf Therapeutics Inks Solid Tumor Trial Collaboration With Merck

By Vandana Singh
Posted by 
Benzinga
Benzinga
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

WTX-124 is a systemically delivered, conditionally activated Interleukin-2 (IL-2) INDUKINE product candidate. The planned clinical trial will be conducted by Werewolf and is designed to evaluate the safety and preliminary efficacy of WTX-124 as a monotherapy and in combination with Keytruda in patients with solid tumors. Werewolf Therapeutics plans to...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
12K+
Followers
68K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Therapeutics#Indukine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Tumors
Related
IndustryPosted by
Benzinga

Why Bio-Path Shares Are Moving Higher In Premarket Tuesday?

The FDA has signed off Bio-Path Holdings Inc's (NASDAQ: BPTH) Investigational New Drug (IND) application for BP1002 in refractory/relapsed acute myeloid leukemia (AML) patients. In Phase 1/ 1b trial, six evaluable patients will be treated with BP1002 monotherapy in a standard 3+3 design, with a starting dose of 20 mg/m2.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Benzinga

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Cara's Korsuva Greenlighted By FDA, Clinical Trial Disappointments For Novartis, Theravance, Vertex Inks CRISPR Licensing Deal

Here's a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours:. (Biotech Stocks Hitting 52-week Highs Aug. 23) AbbVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV) (Cowen hiked the price target on shares from $120 to $130) Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ: AGEN) Alkermes plc (NASDAQ: ALKS) Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXNX) Bio-Rad...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Why Is Cara Therapeutics Stock Trading Higher Today?

Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CARA) is trading higher Tuesday after the company, and Vifor Pharma, announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved KORSUVA for injection for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease in adults undergoing hemodialysis. KORSUVA injection is a kappa opioid receptor agonist that...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Benzinga

Shape Therapeutics, Roche Form $3B RNA Editing Collaboration

Shape Therapeutics Inc announced a multi-target strategic collaboration and license agreement with Roche Holding AG (OTC: RHHBY) for RNA editing technology. Through this partnership, ShapeTX will apply its proprietary RNA editing platform RNAfix and potentially leverage its AAVid technology platform to develop gene therapy for certain targets in certain targets areas of Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, and rare diseases.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Why Bio-Path Holdings Shares Are Surging Higher Today

Bio-Path Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: BPTH) is surging higher Tuesday after the company announced the U.S Food and Drug Administration reviewed and cleared its Investigational New Drug application for BP1002 in refractory/relapsed acute myeloid leukemia patients. “AML patients that fail frontline venetoclax-based therapy have very poor prognosis with a median overall...
Medical & BiotechValueWalk

Pfizer to Acquire Trillium Therapeutics Inc

Proposed acquisition strengthens Pfizer’s category leadership in Oncology with addition of next-generation, investigational immuno-therapeutics for hematological malignancies. Led By Mangrove, Einhorn’s Greenlight Masters Posts A Double-Digit Return For The First Half [Exclusive]. David Einhorn's Greenlight Masters funds were up 10.1% net for the first half of 2021, compared to the...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
The Motley Fool

2 Soaring Biotech Stocks With More Fuel in the Tank

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals is in the middle of a successful drug launch and has a late-stage pipeline that could produce a blockbuster rare-disease drug. Fulcrum Therapeutics isn't nearly as established as BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, but a recent clinical trial readout suggests it could catch up fast.. If you're looking for great stocks...
IndustryPosted by
Benzinga

Why Xeris Pharmaceuticals Shares Traded Higher Today

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: XERS) is trading significantly higher Monday after the company announced U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval of its New Drug Application for Gvoke for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia in pediatric and adult patients with diabetes two years of age and older. Xeris Pharmaceuticals said it...
Medical & Biotechdrugstorenews.com

Merck receives FDA nod for Welireg

The Food and Drug Administration has approved Merck's Welireg (belzutifan), the first treatment for patients with von Hippel-Lindau disease, a genetic condition putting patients at risk of developing several cancers and other types of tumors. "For VHL patients, the long-held hope and belief that this battle can be won is...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
The Motley Fool

What This Label Expansion Means for Merck

In the span of a month, the Keytruda-Lenvima combination was approved for advanced endometrial carcinoma and then advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC). The latter approval in particular could translate into hundreds of millions of dollars annually for Merck. In addition to Keytruda, Merck has a strong vaccine business headed by...
CancerPosted by
TheStreet

Plus Therapeutics Announces Presentation Of Data From The ReSPECT™-GBM Trial And Plans For Treating Pediatric Brain Cancer

Data shows that the administration of Rhenium-186 NanoLiposome ( 186 RNL) via convection enhanced delivery for recurrent glioblastoma is well tolerated at significantly higher doses of radiotherapy than with standard modalities. Company and academic collaborators outline plans for a Phase 1 dose-finding and efficacy study of 186 RNL for pediatric...
Medical & BiotechPine Tree

AstraZeneca Therapeutic Trials Show 77% Reduced Risk of Symptomatic Covid

Wilmington, DE…77% reduced risk of developing symptomatic COVID-19. First long-acting antibody combination to prevent COVID-19. Positive high-level results from the PROVENT Phase III pre-exposure prophylaxis trial showed AstraZeneca’s AZD7442 achieved a statistically significant reduction in the incidence of symptomatic COVID-19, the trial’s primary endpoint. AZD7442, a combination of two long-acting...
MarketsStreet.Com

Fate Therapeutics Stock Falls on Trial Data for Lymphoma Treatment

Fate Therapeutics (FATE) - Get Report stock tumbled Friday after the biopharma reported mixed results from a clinical trial of its treatment for B-cell lymphoma. Shares of the San Diego company at last check were off 17% at $71. The company said six patients in two groups treated with the...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Adagene Announces The Third Clinical Trial Collaboration With Merck To Advance Anti-CD137 Agonist, ADG106, In Combination Therapy With KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab)

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adagene Inc. ("Adagene") (Nasdaq: ADAG), a platform-driven, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to transforming the discovery and development of novel antibody-based immunotherapies, today announced that it has entered into a third clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with Merck (known as "MSD" outside the United States and Canada). The agreement includes an open-label, dose escalation and expansion clinical study of ADG106 in combination with Merck's anti-PD-1 KEYTRUDA ® (pembrolizumab) in advanced or metastatic solid and/or hematological malignancies (ADG106-P2001/KEYNOTE-D12). This clinical study builds on the promising monotherapy and combination therapy data from a Phase I trial of ADG106. Engineered using Adagene's proprietary NEObody™ platform technology, ADG106 is a fully human, ligand-blocking, agonistic anti-CD137 immunoglobulin G4 (IgG4) monoclonal antibody (mAb).
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Plus Therapeutics Presents Data From Preclinical Study Of Rhenium-186 Nanoliposome In Leptomeningeal Metastases And Plans For Further Evaluation With Upcoming Phase 1 Clinical Trial

Positive data to support FDA IND application for the clinical evaluation of Rhenium-186 Nanoliposome ( 186 RNL) targeted radiotherapy for patients with leptomeningeal metastases (LM) Presentation outlines plans for Phase 1 dose escalation clinical trial of 186 RNL in LM with patient accrual planned for Q4 2021. AUSTIN, Texas, Aug....
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Benzinga

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Coherus Soars On Lung Cancer Data, Illumina Closes On Grail Buy Without Regulatory Clearance, Adagene Strikes Collaboration With Merck

Here's a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours:. (Biotech Stocks Hitting 52-week Highs Aug. 18) Alkermes plc (NASDAQ: ALKS) Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: BIO) Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNX) Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE: GSK) (announced FDA approval for label...

Comments / 0

Community Policy