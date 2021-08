Tuesday night, the New York Mets were unable to complete a comeback against the Giants bullpen (SF 3, NY 2), sending them to their fifth straight loss. The Mets fell to 59-60 on the season, the first time they've been under .500 since they were 12-13 on May 5, and they're now 4 1/2 games behind the Braves in the NL East. It's been a tough stretch, for sure.