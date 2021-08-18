Cancel
Baseball legend has second home with NJ minor league team

New Jersey Herald
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRIDGEWATER – Sparky Lyle roams TD Bank Ballpark with the same authority and respect that Babe Ruth might have had at Yankee Stadium during and after his playing days. Not just because he's part of a statue that graces the front entrance, or because a blown-up photo of his trademark moustached smile greets visitors near the front gate. But because Lyle, now 77, has put as much of his time, energy and know-how into making this Double-A affiliate a success as anyone.

TORONTO — Miguel Cabrera’s 500th career homer was a big moment for everyone who had a hand in the slugger’s stellar career. Even on the road, it was a big party. Cabrera became the 28th major leaguer to hit 500 home runs, and the Detroit Tigers beat the Toronto Blue Jays 5-3 in 11 innings on Sunday.

