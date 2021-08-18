Baseball legend has second home with NJ minor league team

As September looms, it is go-time in the Tullahoma Adult Baseball League with just two teams yet to taste defeat while several others remain in striking distance for the top spot in the league seedings. The Reds and Rockies both finished mid-week with no blemishes in the loss column although both will be denied perfect seasons due to time-limit ties earlier in the campaign. Reese’s Mechanical was neck-and-neck with them with five wins against one loss while the Cubs and Lonestars also boasted just one loss apiece. Meanwhile, the Mud Dogs, Pirates and Royals were the remaining teams above the Mendoza Line.