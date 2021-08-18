Cancel
Family Relationships

My greatest fear is that my kids look back one day and say "My dad wasn't

By Ronald Mexico Joined:
sportswar.com
 6 days ago

Much of a dad". I understand exactly what you are saying. I do work to much....at the office and on the farm. Lots of days the kids are already in bed by the time I get home from the office. I just hope they recognize one day that EVERYTHING I...

virginia.sportswar.com

Comments / 0

