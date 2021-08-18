My greatest fear is that my kids look back one day and say "My dad wasn't

It is almost time for back to school, and I for one cannot wait for my children to return to school. I know that may not be a popular opinion, but it is the truth! First let me start by saying I love my kids, but they need to get out of my house! I did not enjoy being their teacher, and neither feeling was mutual. Even with the hybrid option for school, virtual learning was not enjoyable. There was yelling and tears, sometimes coming from my kids. My kids ended last year with good grades, but they missed out on so much more. I am excited for them to return to full time in-person learning and all the perks that come along with it.