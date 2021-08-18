Buncombe County offices operating on regular schedule; use caution and expect delays at landfill and transfer station
Buncombe County Government offices will operate on a regular schedule Wednesday, Aug. 19. Due to lingering effects from Tropical Storm Fred, residents utilizing the land fill and transfer station should exercise caution and expect delays.
