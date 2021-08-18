Cancel
Buncombe County, NC

Buncombe County offices operating on regular schedule; use caution and expect delays at landfill and transfer station

By Community Bulletin
Mountain Xpress
 6 days ago

Buncombe County Offices Operating on Regular Schedule; Use Caution and Expect Delays at Landfill and Transfer Station. Buncombe County Government offices will operate on a regular schedule Wednesday, Aug. 19. Due to lingering effects from Tropical Storm Fred, residents utilizing the land fill and transfer station should exercise caution and expect delays.

