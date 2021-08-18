Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

Summer was so busy I hardly noticed.

By chicken Joined:
sportswar.com
 6 days ago

Anyone else feel a little "blue" when your kids summer vacation is done? -- Ronald Mexico 08/18/2021 08:15AM. That's my thought. Not sad at all that the summer is over. In fact -- BocaHoo91 08/18/2021 4:32PM. My mom always told me the hardest part about the kids leaving the house...

virginia.sportswar.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Vacation#Espn#College Football#Goochlandhoo 08 18 2021#Farming Hoo 08 18 2021#House#Semihoo 08 18 2021#Espn#Bts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
Related
Musicedmidentity.com

Meeting in the “Middle” with Noizu at HARD Summer

We sat down with Noizu after his heater-filled set at HARD Summer to talk about his latest release and upcoming Rave Alarm show with Dombresky!. If there’s one artist who’s been taking the house scene by storm as of late, it’s Noizu. He’s been dropping heaters left and right since 2017 while collaborating with big names in the scene and also releasing plenty of tunes on his record label Techne. With a load of fiery releases and a plethora of shows now under his belt, fans know that the future of Noizu is a bright one full of good vibes and house music that’ll make you want to dance all night long.
Food & Drinkssportswar.com

Where? At McDonalds?

What’s New? “The Lounge” (Off-topic) vBulletin Forums (closed) Complete Archives (1996-now) 2021 In-State Rankings (247) 2020-21 Schedule (PC/Tablet) 2020-21 Schedule (mobile) Women’s Schedule (hokiesports) Women’s Stats (hokiesports) More …. All Hokie, All the Time. Period. Conference Realignment Board. Current Thread:. You must log in before you can reply to this...
PetsPosted by
Upworthy

Family posts a very chill note to neighbors explaining why their dog is on the roof

If you were taking a stroll through a quiet neighborhood and happened to catch a glance of this majestic sight, you might bat an eye. You might do a double take. If you were (somewhat understandably) concerned about this surprising roof-dog's welfare, you might even approach the homeowners to tell them, "Uh, I'm not sure if you know...but there's a...dog...on your ROOF."
Belle Vernon, PAObserver-Reporter

Notices

First Presbyterian Church of Belle Vernon, 501 Fayette Street, will hold its annual Peach Festival and Classic Car Show from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 14. A classic car to show will also be held. Registration for the show is free, but donations will be accepted No judging will be held, although the owner of the pastor’s favorite car will receive a fresh peach pie. Lunch will be available for purchase, as well as peach shortcake and ice cream, with room under the tent to enjoy it all. Freshly baked peach pies will be available for purchase at $11 each, and additional pies can be ordered for pickup at the church Aug. 21. All funds raised through this event support the ongoing ministries and outreach of First Presbyterian Church. To order a peach pie, or for more information on the event, call the church office at 724-929-7616 or email office@fpresbv.org.
Entertainmenthot967.fm

Things I’ve Noticed

I was at the Winstock music festival over the weekend, give people a reason to dress stupid and they will show you. One man was wearing suspenders and a Premium light box… that’s all!. Whoever makes the invisible earpieces that superheroes use to talk to each other during those loud...
Family Relationshipstigernet.com

My parents are awesome!

So my dad calls me yesterday afternoon. My cell phone rings and “Mom & Pop” is on the screen. Around lunchtime when I see that it’s my mom calling. She’s typically out working in the yard or doing something, which is why my parents are 80 and still super healthy, but Around noon she’ll come in to fix herself some lunch and kickback in the recliner and take a nap. Often that’s when she will give me a call. And of course we always talk every Sunday night. It’s been that way since I went off to Clemson as a freshman in 1984.
Trouble RelationshipPopculture

'Sports Illustrated' Swimsuit Model Divorcing 'Wonderful' Husband, Gets Totally Honest About Why

Ashley Alexiss, the model who made history as the first short and curvy swimsuit model on the cover of Sports Illustrated, is divorcing her husband of three years, Travis Yohe –– and she's giving her Instagram followers the reason why. The model and entrepreneur posted a cryptic quote photo to her timeline reading, "It's time to let y'all know." She followed it up with another picture of the two of them overlooking the water at sunset, with her head resting on his shoulder. "Well.. I guess here we go," she began.
Family RelationshipsThe Independent

Father-to-be receives double surprise at gender reveal

Father-to-be Steffan teed up and hit a golf ball, seeing blue powder explode into the air indicating he was expecting a son. After some brief celebrations, his partner, Lara, placed another golf ball in front of him. "We have to take a second shot," she tells him. A seemingly confused...
ReligionTelegraph

Sacred Mysteries: Is time, so hard to grasp, something that’s real?

Is time real? It’s a puzzling question. The Taliban were supposed to have said of the Americans: “You have the watches, but we have the time.” But if it’s to be a joust of aphorisms, then J M Keynes had remarked a century ago: “This long run is a misleading guide to current affairs. In the long run we are all dead.”
HomelessPosted by
Amomama

Homeless Man Gave His Last Piece of Bread to a Lost Boy, and the Next Day He Woke up Rich – Story of the Day

A homeless man shared his last meal with a boy he had never met before, and the next day, he woke to a new life and a new beginning. John was wasting away. He was an old man in his late sixties and lived in a large mansion that had been his family's for several generations. It boasted ten rooms, all equipped with bath suites and toilets, and it was located in a beautiful neighborhood.
Family Relationshipscentralrecorder.com

‘The Waltons’ John-Boy is Proud Father of 7 kids, Including Triplets

“The Waltons” actor Richard Thomas who is popularly known as John-Boy is now a proud father of 7 children. Among them, three are his triplet daughters. The actor has been in Hollywood films for quite some time now. But, his project ‘The Waltons’ stands out from the rest and in addition, it has a lot of similarities with Richard’s real life too.

Comments / 0

Community Policy