Summer was so busy I hardly noticed.

First Presbyterian Church of Belle Vernon, 501 Fayette Street, will hold its annual Peach Festival and Classic Car Show from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 14. A classic car to show will also be held. Registration for the show is free, but donations will be accepted No judging will be held, although the owner of the pastor’s favorite car will receive a fresh peach pie. Lunch will be available for purchase, as well as peach shortcake and ice cream, with room under the tent to enjoy it all. Freshly baked peach pies will be available for purchase at $11 each, and additional pies can be ordered for pickup at the church Aug. 21. All funds raised through this event support the ongoing ministries and outreach of First Presbyterian Church. To order a peach pie, or for more information on the event, call the church office at 724-929-7616 or email office@fpresbv.org.