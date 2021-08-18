14 people from Wayne, Macomb counties charged in COVID unemployment fraud scheme
DETROIT – Federal officials have charged 14 people from Wayne and Macomb counties in connection with a fraud scheme to steal COVID unemployment benefits. The indictment alleges that nine of the 14 people conspired together to commit wire fraud by filing unemployment insurance claims in the names of people who didn’t know their names were being used. Some claims were filed for people who weren’t eligible for benefits, often in several states on behalf of the same person, authorities said.www.clickondetroit.com
