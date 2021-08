The Tiger players you grew up with are always your “best-ever”, but many experts agree that Bill Freehan was the best Tiger catcher when you add it all up. Freehan was in pretty good company when you consider other Tiger greats who worked behind the plate. Mickey Cochrane is in the Hall of Fame and was great but only played 3 seasons for the Tigers in the 1930s. Lance Parish was a great catcher and could hit the long ball. Ivan Rodriguez is another great Hall of Famer but only played for the Tigers for four years.