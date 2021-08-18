‘The New Woman Behind the Camera’ Exhibit Celebrates a Gaze of Her Own

It’s for the kids who parents’ workin overtime. And for the Filipino kids who gone travel time. The song “Crosshairs” begins with the sizzle of a teleportation beam, a zap of a laser ray, and pings from a satellite, all kept in time by a snare drum. “Crosshairs,” from Filipino American emcee Bambu’s album Sun of a Gun (2013), evokes the ways DJ Qbert, the song’s producer, seems to constantly speak to extraterrestrial life forms with his music. On top of Qbert’s deep tumbling of bass drums, Bambu levels a witty and adversarial critique of U.S. surveillance, U.S. gun culture, and the hypocrisies of U.S. overseas war policies. At the end of his first verse, Bambu summons the DJ, “Q, talk,” to which Qbert “breaks it down” by conducting a clinic of turntable wizardry with virtuoso cuts of the vocal sample “I could break it down.” While Bambu sends clear and confrontational vocal vibrations, Qbert’s electronic vibrations are cryptic and strange. As Bambu’s urgent messages transmit to politicized listeners, the quirky beeps, rumbles, and scratches in “Crosshairs” exemplify a trademark “Q, talk” that seems to transmit to outer space.