The City Is Inching Toward a New Carbon Tax Even as the Portland Clean Energy Fund Is Awash in Cash

Portland city officials tasked with meeting the city’s ambitious carbon reduction goals are attempting to resurrect a tax on smokestack industries. Documents from the Portland Bureau of Planning and Sustainability show that bureau officials hope to raise about $8 million a year from industrial companies whose factories belch carbon along the Willamette River and near the airport. BPS would use that money to meet its goal of cutting carbon emissions in half by 2030 and reducing them to zero by 2050.