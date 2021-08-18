Cancel
Two Tropical Storms Are Headed Our Way. Here's What Happens If They Merge

By Meteorologist Matt Noyes
NECN
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur First Alert weather team has kept an eye on the busy Tropical Atlantic for several days, but now two tropical systems are making their way into our forecast. First, the remnant moisture of once-tropical storm Fred has been expanding across the northeast. While most of the rain Wednesday is focused from the Appalachian Mountains to Pennsylvania and upstate New York, showers and periods of rain are expanding east across northern New England. An occasional shower will impact southern New England Wednesday, particularly during the afternoon.

EnvironmentNECN

Henri Heads Out, Sunshine and Humidity Move in

Henri is going to the record books with one of the most unique tracks of any tropical system to cross New England. Henri came ashore near Westerly Rhode Island at noon time Saturday, looped westward through Connecticut to New York, then came back across Connecticut for a second time. Finally...
EnvironmentNECN

Henri Moves Out Tuesday, Summer Sun, Humidity Increases This Week

It's not often you get tornado warnings in Massachusetts. Even more rare: three separate tornado touchdowns. But that’s exactly what unfolded yesterday with the remnants of Henri rolling back over us. There wasn’t even lightning or thunder with these cells and faint radar signatures didn’t help to locate these tornadoes either.

