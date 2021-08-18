Two Tropical Storms Are Headed Our Way. Here's What Happens If They Merge

Our First Alert weather team has kept an eye on the busy Tropical Atlantic for several days, but now two tropical systems are making their way into our forecast. First, the remnant moisture of once-tropical storm Fred has been expanding across the northeast. While most of the rain Wednesday is focused from the Appalachian Mountains to Pennsylvania and upstate New York, showers and periods of rain are expanding east across northern New England. An occasional shower will impact southern New England Wednesday, particularly during the afternoon.