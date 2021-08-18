Cancel
Earth Wind & Fire teams with Lucky Daye on new song - Hear preview!

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(August 18, 2021) For the past week, folks have been anxiously talking about the upcoming release from the legendary Earth Wind & Fire with rising R&B star Lucky Daye. The single, called "You Want My Love," is produced by Babyface, and is an updating of EWF's classic "Can't Hide Love," a staple from the group's album.

