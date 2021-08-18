Cancel
Late For Work? PA Man Named 'Cruz' Drove Over 100 MPH On His Way To Work

By Jillian Pikora
Posted by 
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 6 days ago

Marc Anthony Cruz. Photo Credit: New Holland Police

How fast would you drive to get to work on time?

Marc Anthony Cruz, 30, of Lancaster, was arrested after riding his motorcycle at speeds greater than 100 MPH-- leading police on a chase that ended at his place of employment, according to the New Holland police department.

Cruz was spotted driving his motorcycle at 51 MPH in a 35 zone by officers patrolling the area of Martindale and Gristmill roads in Earl Township on Sunday at approximately 11:20 p.m.

When officers attempted to stop Cruz, he "took off at speeds over 100 MPH and failed to stop at 2 separate stop signs," police said in a statement.

The pursuit ended when he arrived at work.

It is unknown if he arrived in time for his shift to start, because he was apprehended upon his arrival.

Once he was identified by police, it was discovered that he had a suspended driver's license.

Cruz has been charged with the following offenses:

  • F3 Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Officer
  • S Driving While Operating A Privileges Are Suspended Or Revoked
  • S Exceed Max Speed Limit Established By 16 MPH
  • S Duties At Stop Sign (2 Counts)

He was released from the Lancaster County Prison on $10,000 bail.

His preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Aug. 24 at 1:30 p.m.

This is not the first time he has been charged for speeding, in 2018 he was found guilty of Exceed Max Speed Limit Established By 28 MPH.

