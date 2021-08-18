Frank Helps Cubs Put ‘Win’ in Schwindel as Hot Hitting Continues

The Cubs may have been playing in Cincinnati, but Great American Ball Park was annexed by the Schwindy City Tuesday night as a breakout first baseman helped power a rare victory. Frank Schwindel has come out of nowhere since being called up on the day of the trade deadline to rake like a lawn care professional when the leaves are falling. The 29-year-old put the Cubs on the board with an RBI double in the 3rd, giving them the first of the only two runs they’d need to win their first game in almost two weeks.