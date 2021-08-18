NYPD: Man Slashed Across the Face With a Knife at Court Square Station

Police are looking for a suspect who slashed a man across the face with a knife at the Court Square subway station in Long Island City earlier this month.

The suspect, according to police, followed a 36-year-old man into an elevator at around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 1 where he took out a knife and slashed the victim. The perpetrator then fled on foot out of the station.

Police have released a video and photos of the suspect.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).