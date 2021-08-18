Cancel
Public Safety

NYPD: Man Slashed Across the Face With a Knife at Court Square Station

Queens Post
Queens Post
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FZSuX_0bVBa5Wa00

Police are looking for a suspect who slashed a man across the face with a knife at the Court Square subway station in Long Island City earlier this month.

The suspect, according to police, followed a 36-year-old man into an elevator at around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 1 where he took out a knife and slashed the victim. The perpetrator then fled on foot out of the station.

Police have released a video and photos of the suspect.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Queens Post

Queens Post

Queens, NY
The leading provider of local news in Queens.

 http://www.queenspost.com
#Nypd#Subway#Long Island City#Court Square#Crime Stoppers#Nypd#Spanish
