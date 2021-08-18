Jobs Report: Nearly 2 Million Part-Time and Flex Hour Jobs Posted in US Last Month; Back to School Could Mean Back to Work For Parents

TACOMA, Wash., Aug. 18, 2021 After an abysmal job market throughout most of the 2020–21 school year, parents looking to work while their children attend school this year will find much better news thanks to a recent surge in jobs. Nearly 2 million jobs offering part-time and flexible hours were posted in the U.S. between June and July, a 60% increase from this time last year, according to an analysis by staffing firm PeopleReady.