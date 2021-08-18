Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tacoma, WA

Jobs Report: Nearly 2 Million Part-Time and Flex Hour Jobs Posted in US Last Month; Back to School Could Mean Back to Work For Parents

By PeopleReady
dailyrecordnews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTACOMA, Wash., Aug. 18, 2021 After an abysmal job market throughout most of the 2020–21 school year, parents looking to work while their children attend school this year will find much better news thanks to a recent surge in jobs. Nearly 2 million jobs offering part-time and flexible hours were posted in the U.S. between June and July, a 60% increase from this time last year, according to an analysis by staffing firm PeopleReady.

www.dailyrecordnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tacoma, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Back To School#Jobstack#Jobs Peopleready Com#Tbi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Retail
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Biden: US 'on a pace' to leave Afghanistan by Aug. 31

President Biden on Tuesday said the U.S. is on track to get all of its forces out of Afghanistan by Aug. 31, as he'd previously laid out, but cautioned the timeline is dependent on cooperation from the Taliban. Biden, in an address on Afghanistan hours after meeting with other world...

Comments / 0

Community Policy