Afghanistan: No Pay? Then The Troops Walk Away – The Tamar Yonah Show [audio]

By Israel News Talk Radio
The Jewish Press
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhy and how were the Taliban able to just walk in and take over Afghanistan, when the U.S. had left an American trained Afghan military of 300,000 + an air force? Afghan soldiers and police, some not being paid their salaries in months, and the knowledge that the U.S. was planning to pull out could perhaps explain the lack of morale and the subsequent desertion and walking away from their positions when all seemed to be lost. Tamar speaks with Barry Shaw from www.Strategic-Israel.org & www.TheViewFromIsrael.com as he explains more, and what it will mean to the rest of the world.

www.jewishpress.com

