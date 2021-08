We have an unusual Ballpark Digest Chat this week: we gathered Rick Gosselin, Jesse Goldberg-Strassler and Tom Shanahan to chat about their August Publications football books. We gathered the three esteemed authors to discuss their books, why they decided to cover football and its impact on culture, and how they saw their books make an impact in the football world. The news hook: two of the three titles (Goodfellows and The Football Thesaurus) are now available for presale upon the release of new editions.