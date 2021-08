Aug. 17—BUCHAREST — The Confederation of Authorised Transport Operators and Hauliers of Romania (COTAR) is demanding the firing of senior official with the Ministry of Transport Sandor Gabor and Director General of the Romanian Road Authority (ARR) Mihai Alecu, and for a report drawn up by the control team on June 29, 2021 to be submitted to the Directorate for Investigation of Organised Crime and Terror (DIICOT) and the National Anti-Corruption Authority (DNA).