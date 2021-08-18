Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Amazon Echo Show 5 with Alexa Is Up For A Massive Discount Offer For A Few Days – Avail Now

By Zarmeen Shahzad
wccftech.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe new smart technology available in the market is getting better every day. However, with the latest technology, it can be a huge blow on your pocket if your budget is limited. Wccfech is offering a discount offer on one such device that will make your life a lot better. Get the Amazon Echo Show 5 with Alexa at a discount offer. The offer expires in two days, so get it right away.

wccftech.com

Comments / 1

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexa
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Music#Streaming Music#Amazon Echo Show 5#Wccfech#Pandora More Stay#Friends Family#Skype#Wi Fi#Mimo#Charcoal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Apple Music
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Netflix
Related
ShoppingDigital Trends

Walmart is practically giving away this 70-inch 4K TV today

If you want the largest TV you can afford, you’re going to love this deal from Walmart. Right now, you can buy an impressive 70-inch TCL 4K TV for just $600. That’s a huge saving of $100 for an equally huge TV. For a fantastic home cinema-style experience for less, you really need to snap up one of these TVs while stocks last. You won’t be disappointed and we’re just about to tell you all about why it’s a great deal.
ElectronicsDigital Trends

The 2020 iPad just got a sweet discount at Amazon

Considering replacing your laptop with a tablet, or want to see what all the fuss around the iPad is all about? Well now is your chance with these iPad deals. And one of the latest iPads, the 8th generation (2020), 10.2-inch iPad, is currently on sale for $30 off at Amazon. You can score a brand-new iPad for only $299, a huge discount from its regular price of $329. It’s rare to see Apple products on sale, so take advantage of this fantastic opportunity and walk away with an iPad, today!
ElectronicsDigital Trends

This 4K TV with Roku has a massive discount at Walmart right now

Among the best 4K TV deals in these Walmart deals, one of the most popular sizes is 65-inches because it can be the perfect size for home theaters in most living rooms. Right now, at Walmart, you can get $286 off a 65-inch TCL Class 4-Series 4K Roku Smart TV. It’s down to $714 — a huge drop from its regular price of $1,000. That’s more than 25% off at Walmart today!
ElectronicsTechRadar

Best 32-inch smart TV: small screens for any budget

The best 32-inch TVs make for an ideal secondary screen for your living space, if you already have a 4K behemoth in your lounge. Whether it’s for another room in your house, or something to keep the kids busy, 32-inch smart TVs offer more compact viewing experiences at relatively affordable prices.
ElectronicsPosted by
TechRadar

Hisense 4K TVs fall to record low prices

If you're after a top budget 4K TV deal then the Hisense Roku TV range is an excellent choice, and right now these displays are back down to their lowest ever prices at Argos. With models ranging from 43 to 55 inches, you can snag yourself a bargain on one of these excellent cheap 4K TVs featuring all the streaming apps you could ever need, including BBC iPlayer, Netflix, Disney Plus and more.
ElectronicsDigital Trends

This is the cheapest 50-inch QLED 4K TV worth buying today

Let’s face it – among 4K TV deals, models that are equipped with QLED or “quantum LED” technology aren’t the cheapest TVs on the market, but they make up for it with how sharp, vivid, and lifelike their images are. In fact, many of the features on QLED TVs match up to OLED TV deals. That’s why it’s so exciting whenever we find great QLED TV deals, like this one available at Best Buy right now. Out of all the Best Buy TV deals, the Samsung 50-inch Class Q60A Series QLED 4K TV stands out because it’s one of just a few with Samsung’s cutting-edge technology. Right now, it’s available for just $680, $20 off from the original price of $700.
Cell PhonesDigital Trends

This Wi-Fi Smart Plug is so cheap today it could be a mistake

When most people think of smart homes, they think of things like video doorbell deals that require some effort to set up. However, you don’t need to install a complex, interconnected home system to turn some of your electric gadgets into smart devices. Sometimes, all you need are a few handy plugs, a Wi-Fi connection, and a mobile phone, and you can turn everything from your desk lamp to your electric keyboard into a smart device. That’s why we’re excited to share this amazing deal on the TP-Link Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Plug Mini that’s available right now at Best Buy. You can get one of these handy smart plugs for only $10, shaving off $8 from the original price of $18.
ElectronicsDigital Trends

The best 75-inch TV deals and sales for August 2021

If your home theater could use an upgrade — or an up-size, perhaps — then these 75-inch TV deals are a great place to start looking. Big-screen televisions are no longer a luxury in 2021, either, with top brands like LG, Samsung, Vizio, and others offering up all sorts of great 4K TV deals that let you take your entertainment to the next level without emptying your bank account.
ElectronicsThe Verge

The Apple Watch Series 6 is $75 off at Amazon and Walmart today

The red Apple Watch Series 6 has already seen an array of big discounts, but you don’t always get nice pricing on the more subtle colorways. Amazon and Walmart are both currently offering $75 off the handsome navy-colored watch, as well as the white model, bringing them down to $325. Walmart also has a few more colors available at the same price, and both offer the red at an additional $6 markdown. In addition to a myriad of fun colors, Apple’s latest and greatest wearable also offers built-in sleep tracking, a blood oxygen sensor, and an always-on display. Read our review.
TV ShowsDigital Trends

Here’s how you can sign up for Sling TV for free right now

If you’re ready to cut the cord, going full-streaming is the best option. You’ll want to keep an eye on the latest smart entertainment and streaming devices, too, or even Roku deals for one of the best plug-and-play smart home systems around. Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, all those services are...
ShoppingPosted by
BGR.com

Best Deals on Amazon (August 2021)

These are today’s best Amazon deals, with deep discounts you won’t believe! Price: Click for today's deals Buy Now Looking for the best deal on an Amazon device? Or perhaps you need something for your home? No matter what you’re looking for, Amazon should have a great deal for you. That’s exactly why we’ve put together this guide best deals on Amazon. You don’t necessarily have to wait for Amazon Prime Day to get awesome deals. In fact, Amazon always runs great deals on all kinds of its own products. But, third-party companies that sell on Amazon also offer excellent regular deals. This list is...
BusinessPosted by
The Atlantic

Amazon Killed the Name Alexa

Alexa used to be a name primarily given to human babies. Now it’s mainly for robots. Seven years ago, Amazon released Alexa, its voice assistant, and as the number of devices answering to that name has skyrocketed, its popularity with American parents has plummeted. In fact, it has suffered one of the sharpest declines of any popular name in recent years. “Alexa stands alone as a name that was steadily popular—not a one-year celebrity wonder, not a fading past favorite—that was pushed off the popularity cliff,” Laura Wattenberg, the founder of the naming-trends website Namerology, told me.
ElectronicsDigital Trends

This Samsung Chromebook is only $129 at Walmart today

For parents who are taking a look at laptop deals for their children in preparation for the new school year, make sure that you’re checking out back-to-school laptop deals instead of gaming laptop deals for affordable options. However, if most of these offers are still above your budget, you might want to consider Chromebook deals, which include Walmart’s $170 discount for the Samsung CB4 that lowers its price to just $129 from its original price of $299.
ElectronicsPosted by
Rolling Stone

These Are the Amazon Device Deals Worth Caring About

Amazon has earned its reputation as the “everything store,” but the gadgets it makes in-house stand out on their own. The company doesn’t discount its hardware too often, but it’s kicked off a new sale just in time for back to school shopping. Amazon’s devices are always a good value in their respective categories, but these current deals sweeten the pot even more. Below, you’ll find the best Amazon device deals available right now. Keep in mind these deals aren’t part of an official sale, so these prices could return to normal at any time. If you see a deal you like,...
Electronicscgmagonline.com

TCL Announces New 6-Series and 5 Series TVs

TCL has announced a new lineup for its latest 6-Series and 5 Series TVs which will be powered by Google TV instead of Roku. The software in the upcoming Android-based TVs made its debut in Google’s 2020 Chromecast. According to The Verge from interviews with TCL executives, the move to the Google OS is not the company’s way of saying it’s transitioning away from Roku but to give consumers more choice. TCL says the new TVs won’t be replacing their Roku TV models but instead will remain on sale and complement the Google TV models.
Electronicstheappletech.net

All-new Echo Show 5 Now Available At $55 Today ($30 OFF)

Amazon is right now offering the All-new Echo Show 5 for $54.99 (previously sold for $84.99). Today’s offer allows you to save $30 on the original price without applying any special discount at the checkout. Set alarms and timers, check your calendar or the news, make video calls with the...
ElectronicsAndroid Headlines

Save $30 & Bring Amazon Alexa Into Your Car With Echo Auto

Amazon is currently selling the Echo Auto for just $19.99. That’s going to save you $30 off of the regular price of Echo Auto, and also brings it back down to its all-time lowest price. Which is pretty impressive, to say the least. So what exactly is the Echo Auto?...

Comments / 1

Community Policy