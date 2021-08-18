Cancel
Pokémon Unite Gets a Release Date on Mobile Devices

By Taylor Lyles
IGN
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNintendo announced that the free-to-play spinoff, Pokémon Unite, will be released fr Android and iOS devices on September 22 — roughly two months after the game was released on Nintendo Switch. It was also revealed that ice and ground-type Mamoswine and fairy-type Sylveon are coming to the free-to-play spinoff game in future updates.

