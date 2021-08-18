Flood Warning issued for Dixie, Gilchrist, Levy by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-18 20:49:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. Target Area: Dixie; Gilchrist; Levy The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Suwannee River near Wilcox (US 19) affecting Gilchrist, Dixie and Levy Counties. The Flood Warning is now in effect until Sunday evening The Flood Warning continues for the Suwannee River near Wilcox (US 19). * Until Sunday evening. * At 8:30 PM EDT Wednesday the stage was 10.0 feet. * Flood stage is 10.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river will rise to 10.0 feet Friday evening. It will then fall to 9.9 feet and begin rising again early Saturday afternoon. It will rise to 10.0 feet Sunday morning. It will then fall again but remain above flood stage. * Impact...At 10.0 feet, In Gilchrist County, water floods much of SW County Road 344 West of SW 80th avenue. In Dixie County, homes on Water Street at Pervis Landing are inaccessible. Flooding begins at the Suwannee River RV Park.