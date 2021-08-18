'RHOA's Falynn Guobadia expecting child with Jaylan Banks

Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Real Housewives of Atlanta star Falynn Guobadia is going to be a mom of four.

The television personality is expecting her fourth child, her first with her boyfriend, Jaylan Banks.

Guobadia already has three sons. She and Banks shared news of her pregnancy in a YouTube video Tuesday.

"Jaylan and I will actually be having a baby ... Jaylan and I are expecting," Guobadia said. "We're adding another little one to the crazy bunch. It is Jaylan's first baby, so welcome aboard."

Guobadia praised Banks for being an "amazing father figure" and "best friend" to her sons.

"I'm as ready as I can ever be," Banks said of fatherhood. "I've always wanted to have some type of father figure in my life so I'm giving back to the boys what I've never received ... I'm ready to start the new adventure with you."

Guobadia and Banks said they are hoping for a baby girl.

"I love being a boy mom, but it is time for the good lord to bless me [with a girl]," Guobadia said.

News of Guobadia's pregnancy comes less than a month after she finalized her divorce from Simon Guobadia, who is now engaged to her RHOA co-star Porsha Williams.

Simon Guobadia confirmed his engagement to Williams on Instagram in May.

"Getting married again was never a question in my mind, but when. Did not expect to be blessed with a mate so soon," Simon Guobadia wrote.

Guobadia and Simon Guobadia were together for five years and married for two.

RHOA completed a 13th season on Bravo in May. Williams joined the show in Season 5, while Guobadia appeared in several episodes of Season 13.