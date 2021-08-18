Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atlanta, GA

'RHOA's Falynn Guobadia expecting child with Jaylan Banks

By Annie Martin
Posted by 
UPI News
UPI News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KFVmO_0bVBXkOX00

Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Real Housewives of Atlanta star Falynn Guobadia is going to be a mom of four.

The television personality is expecting her fourth child, her first with her boyfriend, Jaylan Banks.

Guobadia already has three sons. She and Banks shared news of her pregnancy in a YouTube video Tuesday.

"Jaylan and I will actually be having a baby ... Jaylan and I are expecting," Guobadia said. "We're adding another little one to the crazy bunch. It is Jaylan's first baby, so welcome aboard."

Guobadia praised Banks for being an "amazing father figure" and "best friend" to her sons.

"I'm as ready as I can ever be," Banks said of fatherhood. "I've always wanted to have some type of father figure in my life so I'm giving back to the boys what I've never received ... I'm ready to start the new adventure with you."

Guobadia and Banks said they are hoping for a baby girl.

"I love being a boy mom, but it is time for the good lord to bless me [with a girl]," Guobadia said.

News of Guobadia's pregnancy comes less than a month after she finalized her divorce from Simon Guobadia, who is now engaged to her RHOA co-star Porsha Williams.

Simon Guobadia confirmed his engagement to Williams on Instagram in May.

"Getting married again was never a question in my mind, but when. Did not expect to be blessed with a mate so soon," Simon Guobadia wrote.

Guobadia and Simon Guobadia were together for five years and married for two.

RHOA completed a 13th season on Bravo in May. Williams joined the show in Season 5, while Guobadia appeared in several episodes of Season 13.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
169K+
Followers
39K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Entertainment
Local
Georgia Entertainment
City
Atlanta, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Porsha Williams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fatherhood#Television#Instagram A#Bravo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Beverly Hills, CAPosted by
Reality Tea

Porsha Williams Says Her Co-Stars Are “Shady As Hell” For Not Supporting Her Engagement To Simon Guobadia

When Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams revealed that she was in a relationship with Simon Guobadia, everyone was shocked. Not only was Simon friends with Porsha’s baby daddy, Dennis McKinley, but he was the recent ex of Falynn Guobadia, Porsha’s RHOA co-star. Porsha declared her devotion to Simon in an Instagram post. “Our relationship […] The post Porsha Williams Says Her Co-Stars Are “Shady As Hell” For Not Supporting Her Engagement To Simon Guobadia appeared first on Reality Tea.
Atlanta, GARadar Online.com

'Real Housewives Of Atlanta' Star Drew Sidora Drops $30,000 To Settle Beef With Home Contractor Months After Being Slapped With Lien

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Drew Sidora and her husband have hashed out their issues with a company that accused them of refusing to pay for work done. According to court documents obtained by Radar, Tidal Wave Response has released the lien they filed against Drew and Ralph Sidora’s new6-bedroom, 6.5-bathroom, 9.220 sq. ft. mansion in Duluth, Georgia.
Posted by
Reality Tea

NeNe Leakes Reveals That Gregg Leakes Is Home After 6-Week Hospitalization

NeNe Leakes‘ exit from the Real Housewives of Atlanta was not exactly satisfying for longtime fans. Regardless of your opinion about her these days, you have to respect NeNe for being an OG and taking the franchise to a whole new level. Her last reunion (probably ever) took place via Zoom with her logging off […] The post NeNe Leakes Reveals That Gregg Leakes Is Home After 6-Week Hospitalization appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV & VideosPosted by
Reality Tea

Gizelle Bryant Says She And Porsha Williams Were Supposed To Be On Real Housewives All Stars; Shares Her Ideal Cast

The pandemic has not only changed the way we live – it’s changed what we watch. Reality shows have long been a staple of television. But covid has brought them to a whole new level of how to operate. Since we are watching people like us (sort of) live their lives, we are seeing them […] The post Gizelle Bryant Says She And Porsha Williams Were Supposed To Be On Real Housewives All Stars; Shares Her Ideal Cast appeared first on Reality Tea.
Celebritiesthatgrapejuice.net

Porsha Williams Exits Dish Nation After 8 Years

Porsha Williams is moving on to pastures new. For, the ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ star has announced her departure from Dish Nation radio after 8 years. The popular RHOA star announced the news moments ago on social media. She wrote:. “Goodbyes are never easy, and this one is especially hard....
TV & VideosPosted by
Shine My Crown

'RHOA's Porsha Williams Says Her Upcoming 'Family Show' Is 'Everything'

Atlanta Housewife Porsha Williams has teased her new upcoming show -- a Bravo spinoff. "So this 'Family Show' is everything," Porsha said in the Bravo Chat Room. "It is a whole 'nother side of me. You will get to see a lot where my personality comes from, the family dynamic, the blending of it all. We also took the whole family to Mexico. Yes, everybody went to Mexico, and we went on this spiritual retreat. So my sister Lauren [Williams] is a spiritual guider [and] meditation goddess, and she was trying to bring some zen to the family while we're trying to blend. And, um, yeah, let's just say the trip wasn't so zen, but you'll see."
TV & Videosurbanbellemag.com

Filming for RHOA Gets Pushed Back & Porsha Williams Still Hasn’t Signed Her Contract?

RHOA struggled during season 13. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” used to be a juggernaut for Bravo. But the hit show struggled during its recent season. A lot of the drama appeared to be centered on what Porsha Williams may have or may not have done with a stripper. Of course, the alleged situation was said to have taken place during Cynthia Bailey’s surprise bachelorette party.
Celebritiesbravotv.com

Porsha Williams Totally Gets Wendy Osefo's Post-Plastic Surgery Confidence

Wendy Osefo's newly augmented breasts, "Happy" and "Ness," have been quite the topic of conversation on Season 6 of The Real Housewives of Potomac. After the professor got a breast augmentation and a Brazilian butt lift, some of her fellow 'Wives opined that Wendy's personality seems slightly different, too (see the clip above). But when this topic came up on Bravo's Chat Room, Porsha Williams offered her own take on the situation.
CelebritiesPosted by
93.1 WZAK

Gary’s Tea: Beyonce Shared THIS Intimate Detail About Herself & Porsha Williams Leaves Dish Nation

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. Beyonce’ was recently featured in Harper’s Bazaar opening up about many different aspects of her life. She shared that ever since she was a young kid, she was slow to speak and was very shy. She explained that she had to work overtime to become the person she is and even opened up about possibly having a learning disability. Gary goes over this and Porsha Williams’ announcement leaving Dish Nation.
TV & Videosbravotv.com

Producer Previews Porsha Williams' New "Family Show": "I Don't Know If You Guys Are Ready"

Following the news of Porsha Williams' upcoming "Family Show," producer James Brangert previewed exactly what we can expect from the Atlanta Housewife's new series. During his guest appearance on the August 22 episode of Bravo's Chat Room, Brangert spilled some piping hot tea on Porsha's new show. "I don't know if you guys are ready for this show," he teased. "But I think, you know, we stepped in when Porsha was at a crossroads in her life. I think it was a pivotal moment before her and her family."

Comments / 2

Community Policy