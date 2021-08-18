Cancel
Louisville, KY

PepsiCo gift brings PE to Louisville elementary school for the first time in 15 years

By Chris Larson
Louisville Business First
Louisville Business First
 6 days ago
A three-year corporate gift is meant to help boost activity and awareness in students. LBF recognizes this year's group of up-and-coming leaders under the age of 40 who are on the leading edge of their occupations. 2021 Most Admired CEOs. Most Admired CEOs Awards honor outstanding chief executives (and those...

The Louisville Business First provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/louisville
