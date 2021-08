After Texas House Democrats caused a 37-day legislative delay and wasted over $1.6 million in taxpayer money, a quorum is now established in the Texas House. The Republican Party of Texas is excited the legislature will move forward with addressing election integrity and other GOP priorities. However, the decision by Democrats to end this disgraceful episode should not result in moving forward as if it never happened. Instead, the House should move swiftly to implement repercussions for Democrats who fled and implement measures to prevent a similar event in the future.