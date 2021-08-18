Man Charged With Striking Two Officers With His Vehicle During Englewood Traffic Stop

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 35-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder, accused of hitting two Chicago police officers with his vehicle during a traffic stop in Englewood last week.

Jermaine Little, of South Shore, has been charged with two felony counts of attempted first-degree murder, one felony count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, and one felony count of aggravated assault of a police officer.

Little was arrested Tuesday after he was identified as the driver who hit two Chicago police officers with his Chevy Impala, and nearly struck a third officer, during a traffic stop on Friday near 63rd and State streets.

Police said officers had pulled him over, when he shifted his car into reverse, dragging one of the officers, and pinning him between the Impala and a viaduct.

During the incident, the officer shot his gun but did not hit anyone.

Video shows the officer limping to safety as he was carried with his arms over his colleagues’ shoulders.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

Little abandoned his car near 61st and Indiana after the incident, and was arrested on Tuesday. Police said officers recovered a handgun from Little when he was taken into custody.

He’s due to appear in bond court Wednesday afternoon.