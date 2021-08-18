Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

Man Charged With Striking Two Officers With His Vehicle During Englewood Traffic Stop

By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Posted by 
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aTcH7_0bVBWTA100

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 35-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder, accused of hitting two Chicago police officers with his vehicle during a traffic stop in Englewood last week.

Jermaine Little, of South Shore, has been charged with two felony counts of attempted first-degree murder, one felony count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, and one felony count of aggravated assault of a police officer.

Little was arrested Tuesday after he was identified as the driver who hit two Chicago police officers with his Chevy Impala, and nearly struck a third officer, during a traffic stop on Friday near 63rd and State streets.

Police said officers had pulled him over, when he shifted his car into reverse, dragging one of the officers, and pinning him between the Impala and a viaduct.

During the incident, the officer shot his gun but did not hit anyone.

Video shows the officer limping to safety as he was carried with his arms over his colleagues’ shoulders.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

Little abandoned his car near 61st and Indiana after the incident, and was arrested on Tuesday. Police said officers recovered a handgun from Little when he was taken into custody.

He’s due to appear in bond court Wednesday afternoon.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
37K+
Followers
18K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
State
Indiana State
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Chicago Police#Englewood#Chevy#State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Chicago, ILPosted by
CBS Chicago

Carjackers Rear-Ending Victims’ Cars; Police Alert Issued For North Side Residents

CHICAGO (CBS)– An increase in robberies and carjackings has prompted an alert from Chicago police. The alert is specifically for those living in the 9th, 12th and 19th police districts. The recent carjackings were reported in the following areas: • 4400 block of North Wolcott Avenue • 300 block of West 23rd Street • 3400 Block of North Lakeshore Drive • 600 Block of West Irving Park Road • 100 Block of North Sangamon Street There have been five carjackings in the last three days. Four of those carjackings took place in broad daylight Monday. One happened just after 11 a.m. Monday near Irving Park Road in Uptown. The police alert includes the Uptown area. The offenders rear-end the cars of the victims. When the victim stops and gets out of their car, to exchange information, the offenders enter the victim’s cars and drive off. Police say it’s likely the same people are involved. Three young men between the ages of 18 and 25 are the suspected offenders. This recent string of carjackings comes at a time when Chicago police say they are doubling down on their carjacking taskforce. Police said there have been more than 1,000 carjackings so far this year and a total of 215 arrests.
Elmhurst, ILPosted by
CBS Chicago

Bond Set At $500,000 for Cicero Woman Accused of Causing Fatal Crash While Under the Influence

By Mary Chappell A $500,000 bond was set Tuesday for a Cicero woman accused of crashing her car into an Elmhurst residential area construction zone while under the influence, killing her fiancée early Saturday morning. Elmhurst police responded to a single-vehicle crash in the area of Van Auken Street and East North End Avenue about 1:53 a.m. to find a 2016 Chevy Traverse that had struck a tree, according to the DuPage County State’s Attorney. Officials said the driver of the Chevy, Alibet Mendoza, 33, crashed into a gravel pit, struck a dumpster and then rolled down the gravel pit ultimately hitting the tree where the vehicle was found. Her fiancée, 33-year-old Andrew Lewis, was found unconscious in the vehicle and was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead as a result of his injuries. Officials said Mendoza’s blood alcohol content at the time of the crash was .176 and she had illegal narcotics in her system including benzodiazepines, cocaine, cannabis and opiates. Mendoza was charged with four counts of felony aggravated DUI, one count of felony possession of a controlled substance and several misdemeanor traffic offenses. Her next court appearance is Sept. 20 for arraignment, officials said.
Chicago, ILPosted by
CBS Chicago

19 Carjackings, Including 5 Bump-And-Run Incidents, Reported In Chicago In Recent Days; Police Urge Caution

CHICAGO (CBS) — As the city’s carjacking crisis continues, now there is a crew rear-ending Chicago drivers with stolen cars just to carjack them – in what are known as bump-and-run carjackings. As CBS 2’s Tara Molina reported, Chicago Police and their task force dedicated to these crimes have issued a warning after five such incidents within just the past few days. Those bump-and-run carjackings were among 19 total carjackings since we last took a deeper dive into this issue on Friday. That’s right – 19 carjackings in Chicago in just four days. There has been a total of 1,032 carjackings citywide this...
Chicago, ILPosted by
CBS Chicago

Police Questioning Person Of Interest In Multiple Hammer Attacks On CTA Trains

CHICAGO (CBS)– A person of interest has been arrested in a string of hammer attacks on the CTA. A man was attacked  on a CTA Red Line train Tuesday morning. Police said the 50-year-old was sitting on the train when an unknown male offender struck him, at the Fullerton station in the 1200 block of North Clark Street around 5:11 a.m. Police said the weapon used was “possibly” a hammer. The victim was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital where his condition was stabilized. Police are questioning a person of interest. No charges have been filed. Police did not say if that person is possibly...
Chicago, ILPosted by
CBS Chicago

West Chatham Neighbors Say Car Meetup Is Dangerous; Video Shows Gunfire, Person Being Hit By Car

CHICAGO (CBS) — Burnouts, donuts, wild car stunts – another local car meetup, this time in the West Chatham community, is again a source of danger. CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar has been reporting for months on car meetups – from McKinley Park to Ford City. Just as police and city leaders try and shut them down from one parking lot, the they pop up in another. One of the most recent car meetups was spotted in a parking lot on 87th Street near State Street, in front of a now-shuttered Burlington Coat Factory department store. Tire tracks were still fresh on...
Illinois StatePosted by
CBS Chicago

2 Wounded In Eisenhower Expressway Shooting; Inbound Lanes Closed For Investigation

CHICAGO (CBS) — All lanes of the inbound Eisenhower Expressway were closed Monday afternoon near California Avenue, after two people were shot on the expressway. Illinois State Police said they were notified of the shooting around 2:20 p.m., after two gunshot victims showed up at Stroger Hospital of Cook County. The driver of the vehicle told police the shooting happened in the inbound lanes between California and Damen avenues. Both the driver and passenger were wounded, one of them critically, according to police. The inbound lanes were closed near California Avenue as troopers were searching the expressway for evidence. It was the second shooting on the Eisenhower Expressway in the past 36 hours. Just after 2:30 a.m. Sunday, two people were killed and a third was wounded in a shooting and crash on the Eisenhower near Kostner Avenue. The driver of the vehicle, a 29-year-old man from Chicago identified as Kenneth Owens, was shot and taken to a hospital where he later died of his injuries. A passenger in the back seat, a 30-year-old man from Chicago, was pronounced dead due to injuries from the crash. A front-seat passenger, also a 30-year-old man from Chicago, was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.
Chicago, ILPosted by
CBS Chicago

MISSING CHILDREN: 3 Chicago Siblings May Have Been Abducted By Their Father

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police have issued an alert for three missing children, who they believe were abducted by their father. Police said 11-year-old Geter Metlow, 7-year-old Minka Miller, and 1-year-old Carmine Miller were last seen on Saturday with their father, Steven Metlow. Three missing siblings — 11-year-old Geter Metlow, 7-year-old Minka Miller, and 1-year-old Carmine Mille — were last seen on Aug. 21, 2021, and police believe their father abducted them, rather than returning them to their mother as required by a court order. (Source: Chicago Police) A court order required him to return the children to their mother, but police said they believe the father and his family still have the kids. They are known to frequent the 16th (Jefferson Park) District. Geter is 5-foot-2 and 190 pounds, with brown eyes, short brown hair, and a light brown complexion, according to police. Minka is 4-foot-2 and 90 pounds, with short brown hair. Carmine is 2 feet tall and 40 pounds, with short brown hair. Anyone who sees them is asked to call 911 or contact Area Three Special Victims Unit detectives at (312)744-8266.
California StatePosted by
CBS Chicago

Suspect Wanted On Warrants In California, Including One For Murder, Is Shot And Killed By Amtrak Police At Union Station

CHICAGO (CBS) — Amtrak police at Union Station shot and killed a man wanted on a murder warrant out of California late Tuesday. As CBS 2’s Jermont Terry reported, the man died late Tuesday after being shot by officers late in the afternoon. Police said the man hopped on an Amtrak California Zephyr train and might have spent days carrying a gun on board with Amtrak passengers. It was not specified where the man got on, but the line runs from Emeryville, California in the San Francisco Bay Area, through Nevada, Utah, Colorado, Nebraska, and Iowa before entering Illinois. Chicago Amtrak spokesman Marc...
Chicago, ILPosted by
CBS Chicago

4 People Shot At Sheridan Road And Wilson Avenue In Uptown

CHICAGO (CBS) — Four people were wounded Monday evening in a mass shooting on Sheridan Road near Wilson Avenue in Uptown. At 7:09 p.m., the four male victims were near the sidewalk in the 4500 block of North Sheridan Road when a vehicle pulled up and someone inside shot them all. A 16-year-old boy, a 19-year-old man, and a 26-year-old man were each shot in the buttocks. The 19- and 26-year-old men were taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in serious condition, while the 16-year-old boy self-transported to Weiss Memorial Hospital in good condition. A 31-year-old man was shot in the shoulder, and also self-transported to Weiss in good condition. At the scene late Monday, several police officers were spotted looking at the ground and searching for evidence through shattered glass from a Chicago Transit Authority bus stop. No one was in custody Monday evening. Area Three detectives were investigating.
Chicago, ILPosted by
CBS Chicago

Robbers Target Magnificent Mile Stores In String Of Purse Thefts; Elderly Security Guard Seriously Injured In One Heist

CHICAGO (CBS)–Police are asking for help catching a group of men who have stolen designer purses from at least four stores on or near the Magnificent Mile in the past week, including an incident when they seriously injured an elderly security guard. Chicago police said four times in the last week, a group of at least four men have gone into a store, grabbed purses off the displays and taken off in getaway car. All of these thefts took place in the afternoon. Recent incidents took place at the follow locations: • 900 block of North Rush St., Sunday, August 15 • 0-100 block of...
Chicago, ILPosted by
CBS Chicago

‘Enough Is Enough’: CTA Workers Union Speaks Out After Hammer Attacks

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man tied to that latest attack on the CTA Red Line is now in custody. CBS 2’s Asal Rezaei has the details on an arrest, after a series of hammer attacks on the CTA, hours after another passenger was hit in the head. And a first look at the possible weapon. It’s the fifth attack involving a man with a hammer in just the last month. The person of interest police have in custody is tied to the attack that happened on the Red Line Tuesday morning. Chicago transit police said a man hit a 50-year-old victim with a hammer....
Glenview, ILPosted by
CBS Chicago

Police Search For Driver Who Struck, Killed Bicyclist In Glenview; Family Pleads With Driver To Surrender

GLENVIEW, Ill. (CBS) — Police issued new information Sunday about the car they believe struck and killed a man on a bike in Glenview the day before. Trinidad Salgado, 56, was struck and killed as he was riding his bike just after 3 a.m. near Sanders Road and South Parkway Drive when he was struck. Police believe the car involved was a dark-colored 2017 or 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport. The vehicle has damage to the front driver’s side headlight and front bumper. Salgado’s family urged the driver to surrender. “So this is why it hurts so much, because he didn’t treat people like he got treated at the end when they left him there,” said Salgado’s daughter, Adriana Salgado. “Please. Your conscience is not going to let you sleep. Let us know. Give yourself in.” Salgado immigrated to the U.S. from Mexico more than 20 years ago. He worked as a dietician at a nursing home. He had four children and three grandchildren. Glenview police are investigating with assistance from the North Regional Major Crimes Task Force’s Major Crash Assistance Team. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Glenview Police Department at 847-729-5000 or the Glenview Police Tip Line at (847) 901-6055.
Chicago, ILPosted by
CBS Chicago

‘Oh My God, I Almost Died:’ Portage Park Resident Alarmed After He Narrowly Escapes Gunfire During Attempted Robbery In Portage Park

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man narrowly escaped gunfire in Portage Park in an incident that was caught on camera. Thankful to be alive, the victim spoke out Monday to CBS 2’s Tara Molina as police investigated. “I had a strange sense – a sixth sense, if you will – that someone was lurking in the bushes,” said the victim, a 40-year-old man named Christopher. Christopher said the feeling set in as he walked along Lavergne Avenue near Warwick Avenue. He kept walking, never turning around. He is still uncomfortable now, and he does not want to publicize his last name. But he did share...
Chicago, ILPosted by
CBS Chicago

Teenage Boy Drowns Offshore From Beach In Waukegan

CHICAGO (CBS) — A teenage boy drowned in Lake Michigan offshore from Waukegan Municipal Beach this past weekend. Around 6:25 p.m. Sunday, the Waukegan police and fire departments were sent to the beach for a report of a drowning. Upon arriving, they found the teen had already been removed form the water and was unconscious and not breathing. The teen was taken to Vista Medical Center East, where he was pronounced dead. He was identified as Jesus Garcia, 16, of Park City, and the Lake County Coroner’s office said he drowned. A GoFundMe has been set up for Jesus’ family’s funeral expenses. A man also drowned offshore from the Pratt Boulevard pier in Rogers Park this weekend, and the Evanston Fire Department also rescued three men from the lake in two separate incidents.
Chicago, ILPosted by
CBS Chicago

Watchdog Report Finds ShotSpotter Alerts Rarely Lead CPD To Evidence Of Actual Gun Crime

by Todd Feurer, Samah Assad, and Suzanne Le Mignot CHICAGO (CBS) — A damning report from the city’s top watchdog raises new questions about the Chicago Police Department’s reliance on ShotSpotter gunshot detection technology, finding ShotSpotter alerts rarely lead officers to evidence of an actual gun crime. “CPD responses to ShotSpotter alerts rarely produce evidence of a gun-related crime, rarely give rise to investigatory stops, and even less frequently lead to the recovery of gun crime-related evidence during an investigatory stop,” a report from the Chicago Inspector General’s office found. The CBS 2 Investigators have dug into CPD’s contract with ShotSpotter, and looked into...
Chicago, ILPosted by
CBS Chicago

1 Killed, 4 Injured In East Garfield Park Shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) — One person is dead and four others are injured after a mass shooting in Chicago’s East Garfield Park neighborhood early Sunday morning. It came just hours after a mass shooting in Calumet Heights in which six people were shot. Chicago police say just before 1 a.m. five people were standing outside in the 3400 block of West Lake Street when they were shot. A 29-year-old man identified as Marcus Edwards was shot in the head and killed. A 17-year-old boy was shot in the shoulder and taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition. An 18-year-old woman was shot in the torso and taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition. A 28-year-old man was shot in the chest and arm and taken to Mount Sinai Medical Center in fair condition. A 34-year-old man was shot in the airm and taken to Mount Sinai Medical Center in fair condition. No one is in custody. Area Four detectives are investigating.
Illinois StatePosted by
CBS Chicago

Two Killed, One Injured In Eisenhower Expressway Shooting And Crash

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two people are dead and another is in the hospital after a shooting on the Eisenhower Expressway early Sunday morning. Illinois State Police say they responded to a reported shooting to find a single car crash on Interstate 290 westbound at Kostner Avenue just after 2:30 a.m. The driver of the vehicle, a 29-year-old man from Chicago identified as Kenneth Owens, was shot and taken to a hospital where he later died of his injuries. A passenger in the back seat, a 30-year-old man from Chicago, was pronounced dead due to injuries from the crash. A front-seat passenger, also a 30-year-old man from Chicago, was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries. Westbound traffic was being diverted of the expressway to Independence Boulevard Sunday morning.
Chicago, ILPosted by
CBS Chicago

Boat Sinks Off 31st Street Harbor

CHICAGO (CBS) — Fire crews and dive teams were at the 31st Street Harbor Tuesday morning after a boat sank while parked at the docks. Chicago police said it doesn’t appear that anyone was on the boat at the time, but it’s unclear what caused it to sink.  
Chicago, ILPosted by
CBS Chicago

Firefighter, 3 Residents Injured In Fire At South Shore Apartment Building

CHICAGO (CBS) — Three residents and a firefighter were hospitalized with minor injuries Monday evening when a fire broke out at a South Shore apartment building. Shortly after 7 p.m., the Fire Department was called for a fire at the U-shaped courtyard building at 6916 S. Clyde Ave., according to Deputy Fire Commissioner Marc Ferman. Firefighters arrived at the four-story, 150-foot-by-150-foot building to find the rear stairwell was on fire. The hallways were full of smoke and heat, and some occupants were trapped in their units and were hanging out windows, Ferman said. As CBS 2’s Jermont Terry reported, there was so much...
Cook County, ILPosted by
CBS Chicago

Police Issue Alert About Carjackings In Avondale, Albany Park, Old Irving Park

CHICAGO (CBS) — Police on Sunday issued an alert about a string of carjackings that have been happening in Northwest Side neighborhoods. The carjackings have happened since July 31 in the Avondale, Albany Park, and Old Irving Park neighborhoods. In each incident, the assailants came up to a parked car where someone is inside, ordered the person inside out at gunpoint, and drove off. In one incident, the assailants gabbed the keys from the victim’s hand and pushed the victim to the ground before driving off. The incidents happened at the following times and locations: • At 10:02 p.m. Saturday, July 31 in the 3400 block of North Hamlin Avenue; • At 1:40 a.m. Friday, Aug. 6, in the 4900 block of North St. Louis Avenue; • At 5:50 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 15, in the 4500 block of West Patterson Avenue. There were three male suspects between the ages of 18 and 20 in the Hamlin Avenue incident, and two male suspects in the other two incidents. Anyone with information is asked to call Area Five detectives at (312) 746-7394.

Comments / 3

Community Policy