Tea Cup ride thrills the kids!

Tea, like wine, is a diverse and complex beverage that is produced in many countries around the world, Unfortunately, many of us are unaware that there is a vast world of tea that lies beyond the supermarket shelf. Explore with us a brief history of tea, the different types of tea and how to properly store and prepare them, the health benefits, and how to incorporate it into a healthy lifestyle. Join us for this program with Kristine Henderson, a certifed tea professional, certified tea sommelier, and certified tea health expert. Library members may register by visiting our website. For additional inquiries, please call the library.